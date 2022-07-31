New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City woman has filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against members of a Mafia organized crime family who served life sentences decades ago for the brutal murder of her son, who reportedly died in a Brooklyn car crash.

Rose Gargano, 70, of Brooklyn, was driving southbound on Third Avenue Friday around 3:42 p.m. when she lost control of the wheel.

According to local news reports citing the New York Police Department’s Highway Investigation Team, the 2020 Range Rover she was driving veered left, hit a curb and crashed into a stanchion of an elevated highway under construction near 52nd Street.

Police and first responders arrived at the scene after calling 911 and found her unconscious behind the wheel.

Gargano was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD is investigating the possibility that Gargano suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel, and the city medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.

The fatal crash happened about two miles from her home in Bay Ridge.

“Our family is devastated and saddened by the loss of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother,” one of her sons, Jerry Gargano, told the NY Daily News. “She will be greatly missed.”

Rose Gargano and her husband, Carmine, filed a civil lawsuit in 2018 against top brass in the Colombo crime family, Joseph “Joey Caves” Compitiello and Dino “Big Dino” Calabro, the NY Daily News reported. Both were convicted in the 1994 murder of the couple’s 21-year-old son, Carmine Gargano Jr.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors said Competiello was acting on Calabro’s orders to “take care of him” when he shot Gargano Jr. twice at a chop shop on McDonald Ave., hitting the 6-foot-2, 230-year-old with a sledgehammer. Pound body, according to the newspaper.

But both men agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid life sentences on several charges, including Gargano Jr.’s murder.

Competiello was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2014. Calabro was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017.

Garganos filed a $10 million wrongful-death lawsuit in Brooklyn Supreme Court in 2017.

“I will never let it go,” Rose Gargano told the NY Daily News in 2017. “Those kids changed me and my family forever.”

Neighbors told the newspaper that her husband died during the Covid-19 pandemic and she is now survived by three sons.