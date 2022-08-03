New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man caught on surveillance video slashing a woman with a box cutter during an unprovoked, broad daylight attack in a popular New York City tourist hub has been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

Authorities revealed Tuesday that 30-year-old Anthony Evans has been arrested and charged with a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the camera attack that happened around 10 a.m. Sunday near 7th Avenue. West 42nd Street in Times Square.

The basis for the hate-related charge remains unclear, but local reports say the victim, a 59-year-old Asian woman, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a deep bleeding wound to her right arm.

NYC Identifies Suspicious Times Square Box Cutter Slashing Attack

The video shows the seamstress wheeling a cart designed to carry groceries near the Crossroads of the World when a black man wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants approaches her from behind and stabs her heavily. Her with a box cutter.

The New York Post reported that Evans has been arrested more than 30 times in the past, including for robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and turnstile jumping. He was taken out of the Midtown South Precinct around noon Tuesday to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The New York Police Department first released video of the attack on Sunday and asked the public for information on his identity. As of Monday, police identified him as Evans and were still asking for information on his whereabouts. WABC reported that someone spotted Evans near the Port Authority bus terminal, where he was taken into custody.

“It was a very violent incident, a very violent thing to do. I wouldn’t let this happen to anyone — not even my worst enemy,” the victim told the Post. “I hope it wasn’t for malicious reasons.”