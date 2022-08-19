New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In recent years, crime has been on the rise near New York politicians who have defrauded the police.

Two men on motorcycles robbed several patrons Tuesday at a New York coffee shop across the street from the office of a prominent New York Police Department fraudster.

According to the New York Post, New York City Council Member Tiffany Caban’s office is less than 150 feet from Under Pressure Espresso Bar, where men on motorcycles pointed guns at customers outside on Tuesday. A witness told the outlet that the duo threatened to shoot customers as they took valuables.

No one was injured in the robbery and the two remain at large.

As crime soars in New York, politicians like Caban are coming under fire for their calls to support pulling funding from police officers.

In February, Caban criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ anti-gun police unit operating in her district.

“Our district is already home to some of the highest stop-and-frisk rates in the city,” she wrote. “Now we also have to contend with a unit that, despite being roughly 5% of the force, committed 1/3 of all police murders in the previous 20 years. [previously] Disintegrate.”

In 2019, Caban ran for Queens District Attorney with the support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After her defeat, Caban told supporters that her campaign had “terrified the Democratic establishment,” after showing she could “boldly run on a decarceral platform.”