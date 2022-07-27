New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two black teenage girls from New York City were arrested Tuesday and charged with hate crimes in connection with the brutal attack on a 57-year-old white woman who was driving a bus in Queens earlier this month.

The New York Police Department said a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the precincts of the 102nd Precinct. They each face two counts of aggravated assault while committing a hate crime and aggravated assault while committing a hate crime.

Police have not released their names due to their age. A third suspect – in a photo released by police on the far right with a bright green bob haircut – is still being sought.

The NYPD released a video and a photo earlier this month showing three black girls walking down a city street, saying investigators are seeking information on the suspects in the July 9 hate crime incident.

Around 6:50 p.m., three unknown men approached a 57-year-old female passenger on the southbound Q52 MTA bus in the area of ​​Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard and struck her in the head with an unknown object, police said. A wound and bleeding.

“He carried out the attack while making anti-white statements,” police said.

The people fled on foot and the victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered head injuries due to three staples in her head.

The New York Post identified the victim as 57-year-old Jill LeCroix, who told the outlet that she has three bi-racial children, is a grandmother of five and currently works as a bartender. The woman recounted the attack to the newspaper, saying one of the green-haired teenage attackers began yelling that she “hates white people, they say” and accused her of being a fan of former President Trump.

“Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You must like Trump! Don’t you?’ LeCroix said in an interview published July 17. “I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first.”

“Green haired, she was saying she hated white people, the way they talked, hated white skin, their skin crackling. Saying she was a gangsta,” the woman added, as she was on her way to meet him. At that time mother “I was the only white person on the bus. It wasn’t until we passed St John’s Cemetery in Woodhaven that she came up to me and said, ‘I’m going to bury you there!'”

“She had a bag of Bath and Body Works and she took out a scrub and said she was going to kill me. It was tangerine,” Lecroix told the newspaper. “She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All white people get it.’ It was crazy.”

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

In a tweet about Tuesday’s arrest, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force credited a tipster with helping track down two juveniles in connection with the “anti-white attack” as a third suspect remains at large.