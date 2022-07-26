New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An NYC teenager released after allegedly assaulting a police officer in a wild caught-on-video subway brawl three days ago was charged with violent assault and was arrested for gun possession, Fox News Digital has learned.

“The attack on our officers in the subway is yet another example of individuals encouraged by a system that immediately let one of them go after being arrested on robbery charges just days ago,” NYPD Commissioner Keychant Sewell wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Once again, they’ve been shown that violent crime has no consequences.”

The 16-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was a 54-second clip threw more than 20 punches at an officer, slammed the cop into a metal gate and dragged him to the ground in a choke hold Saturday.

The teenager was released without bail in Manhattan Criminal Court on one count of second-degree assault on an officer.

Just three days earlier, on July 20, the same teenager was arrested for robbing — and again released without bail — according to a criminal complaint, on Madison Ave. and E. 40th St. For assaulting a stranger above.

The attack occurred on June 21 when the 15-year-old boy and three friends allegedly punched a man in the head after midnight and then swiped his cellphone, causing severe pain and scratches to the victim’s head and hand, the complaint said.

The juvenile was identified as a suspect only after an Administration for Children’s Services lieutenant identified him on surveillance footage, according to court records.

He was arrested July 20 on eight counts, including second-degree robbery and grand larceny, and released later that day, court records show.

Three days later, the teenager and a 16-year-old girl tried to jump a turnstile at the 125th Street station near Lexington Avenue in Harlem at 6 p.m. in front of two police officers, police said.

When the police encountered the teenagers, they became combative.

“The 16-year-old male became verbally aggressive with officers for over three minutes,” an NYPD spokesperson said. “When officers attempted to detain a 16-year-old male, he Started beating officer.”

With the consent of Manhattan prosecutors, the assault case was transferred to family court where juvenile offenders convicted face significantly lighter sentences than if tried as adults.

The teenage girl seen on video hitting a police officer has also been charged with second-degree assault on an officer, according to police.

Meanwhile, because of a roadblock in the state’s bail reform law, the teenager’s robbery case is being tried in Manhattan Criminal Court, not Family Court. The teenager was also arrested in April for gun possession in Brooklyn, according to a law enforcement source.

“New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system isn’t being fixed faster — this is it,” Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association union, tweeted.

Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.