A spokesman for the New York City Federation of Taxi Drivers called for justice for crime victims after 52-year-old Kutin Gimah was beaten by passengers who refused to pay a fare in Queens.

Three arrests have been made in connection with Geimah’s death, with a 20-year-old man charged with murder. However, police say there are more suspects.

Fernando Mateo joined Geimah’s widow on Thursday as she remembered her late husband during a press conference.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see a widow grieving for a man who was her backbone, who not only supported her children and her family, but his family in Ghana,” Matteo said on “Fox & Friends First” Friday. gave

“The pain will never go away,” he said.

Mateo said he hoped the suspects in custody would not be released under New York’s liberal bail policies.

Mateo fought for justice for José Alba, a bodega worker accused of fatally stabbing a man in self-defense. After spending a week at Riker’s Island, Alba’s $250,000 bail was reduced and the charges were later dropped altogether.

“I believe the same justice we got for Jose Alba that we’re going to take in a different direction for Kutin,” he told host Carle Shimkus.

Matteo said he spoke with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s staff Thursday and believes she is on the side of victims and will “make a difference” in the state’s approach to criminal justice. He said he doesn’t believe Hochul advocates a soft-on-crime approach.

“No one can agree. There has to be common sense here. … This is not about politics,” he said. “It’s about people who are suffering, people who are losing loved ones, people who are used to it all the time.”

Mateo called for more emphasis on defending crime victims as current bail reform policies prioritize criminals.

“You need to protect the victims because we are the city and we need to take our city back.”