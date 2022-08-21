off
NYC Explosive Punch Assault Caught on Video

A convicted sex offender has been arrested in connection with the brutal, unprovoked attack on a 52-year-old New York City man.

A New York City suspect is back on the streets after a brutal punch-knockout attack caught-on-camera at Rikers Island on Saturday amid public outcry over his initial release.

Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless convicted sex offender, was released without bail on Thursday. He was initially arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, but that charge was reduced to third-degree assault and second-degree harassment — misdemeanors that are not bailable under New York State’s controversial bail reform law of 2020.

Democratic New York Gov. Cathy Hochul — a staunch supporter of the bail reform law enacted under her former boss, Andrew Cuomo — said she contacted Bronx District Attorney Darcell Clark and ordered an “immediate investigation” into whether Fu violated the terms of his parole. On August 12, 52-year-old Jesus Cortes was beaten for no reason outside the Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.

At a subsequent corrections hearing, a state corrections officer told a judge that Phu was a member of the notorious Born to Kill street gang founded in the 1980s by first-generation Vietnamese immigrants, the NY Daily News reported. He was re-arrested on Friday and returned to the notorious Rikers Island jail complex on Saturday.

NYC sucker-punch suspect released without bail after attempted murder, reports say

The NYPD released video of the unprovoked assault that unfolded around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in front of 163 E 188th St. in the Bronx.

Suspect in NYC exploitative stabbing attack is a convicted sex offender.

“He is at great risk of not being returned to parole,” Department of Corrections and Community Services Officer Nixon Ribera said at a hearing related to Fu, according to the Daily News.

Video released by the NYPD allegedly shows Fu putting on work gloves on Aug. 12 and striking Cortes, a Mexican immigrant he has never met, from behind outside Fuego Tipico with a single blow to the back of the head, knocking him out. Cortes was in a coma Saturday after suffering a solid skull fracture, a broken cheekbone and bleeding on the brain.

Flower was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault in the Bronx in 1995 and sentenced to six years to life in prison. He was paroled in 2019 and is now registered as a Level 3 sex offender — the most serious designation — for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in 1994, according to state records.

