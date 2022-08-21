New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City suspect is back on the streets after a brutal punch-knockout attack caught-on-camera at Rikers Island on Saturday amid public outcry over his initial release.

Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless convicted sex offender, was released without bail on Thursday. He was initially arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, but that charge was reduced to third-degree assault and second-degree harassment — misdemeanors that are not bailable under New York State’s controversial bail reform law of 2020.

Democratic New York Gov. Cathy Hochul — a staunch supporter of the bail reform law enacted under her former boss, Andrew Cuomo — said she contacted Bronx District Attorney Darcell Clark and ordered an “immediate investigation” into whether Fu violated the terms of his parole. On August 12, 52-year-old Jesus Cortes was beaten for no reason outside the Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.

At a subsequent corrections hearing, a state corrections officer told a judge that Phu was a member of the notorious Born to Kill street gang founded in the 1980s by first-generation Vietnamese immigrants, the NY Daily News reported. He was re-arrested on Friday and returned to the notorious Rikers Island jail complex on Saturday.

“He is at great risk of not being returned to parole,” Department of Corrections and Community Services Officer Nixon Ribera said at a hearing related to Fu, according to the Daily News.

Video released by the NYPD allegedly shows Fu putting on work gloves on Aug. 12 and striking Cortes, a Mexican immigrant he has never met, from behind outside Fuego Tipico with a single blow to the back of the head, knocking him out. Cortes was in a coma Saturday after suffering a solid skull fracture, a broken cheekbone and bleeding on the brain.

Flower was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault in the Bronx in 1995 and sentenced to six years to life in prison. He was paroled in 2019 and is now registered as a Level 3 sex offender — the most serious designation — for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in 1994, according to state records.