The man suspected of attacking a New York City subway worker who was trying to stop him from harassing passengers has been arrested 41 years ago, a report said.

Alexander Wright is facing assault and harassment charges after an alleged attack on August 11 at the Pelham Bay Park station in the city’s Bronx borough that left subway cleaner Anthony Nelson, 35, with a broken collarbone and dislocated nose.

Robert Kelly, vice president of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, told the New York Post regarding Wright, “If you look at his history, you’d throw up.” The system has let society down. [more than] 40 times.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the New York City Police Department said Nelson was first “contacted by an MTA customer reporting that a male was harassing people outside the station.”

“The cleaner left the station to get a description of the male suspect from the police. While the cleaner was observing the male, the male approached the cleaner and punched him in the head,” police added. “As the victim tried to push the man away from him and run to safety, the man threw the cleaner to the ground, causing pain in his right shoulder.”

Last year, Fox News Digital reported that Wright, 49, was charged with a hate crime, misdemeanor assault and aggravated assault after allegedly using a controlled substance — a synthetic form of marijuana called K2 — on an Asian American woman. Daylight in the Chinatown area of ​​New York City.

A month before that, Wright was charged with assault for throwing hot coffee at two traffic agents in Manhattan, and he was also charged with other crimes, including aggravated criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and petty theft, police sources told the New York Post.

Wright, who police say lives in a homeless shelter, is being held on $5,000 bail in the latest case, half of what prosecutors had asked for, the newspaper also reported.

“This man, Alexander Wright, should not be walking the streets,” Nelson’s mother, Lisa, said at a union rally in the Bronx on Tuesday. “I hope these politicians and these judges give him the maximum he deserves and don’t let him go free.”

“I’ve never seen my brother like this in 33 years — a broken nose, a broken collarbone on his right side,” his sister Nashia told the New York Post.