Jimmy Neary lived the dream of millions of immigrants in New York City, creating a legacy for himself and his family in America.

His adopted city is now paying eternal tribute to the native of Ireland, on what would have been his 92nd birthday.

Jimmy Neary Way was dedicated in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET in memory of the late owner of Neary’s restaurant, which famously opened on St. Patrick’s Day 1967.

His eatery soon became a favorite for locals and visitors from far and wide, where everyday New Yorkers jostled for a table with power brokers and celebrities in his iconic dining room.

“To have his name on his favorite street for the rest of time is the greatest gift to him,” Una Neri, Jimmy’s daughter and now owner, told WPIX when the City Council voted to rename the First Avenue intersection this July. and East 57th Street in honor of her father.

Born in County Sligo, Ireland, Jimmy Neary came to New York City in 1954 and soon found work in the bar business.

Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Hugh Kerry, Ed Koch and Tip O’Neill were some of Neary’s famous clients, the New York Post reported in his 2021 obituary.

Neri died on 1 October 2021 at the age of 91.

Among his regulars were the late celebrity journalist Jimmy Breslin, longtime television personality Kathie Lee Gifford, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Today my dear friend, Jimmy Neary, on his 92nd birthday will be honored with a street corner at 57th and 1st named Jimmy Neary Way,” Gifford tweeted Wednesday.

“I can’t imagine anyone more deserving of this honor! I send my love to the Neri family on this special day,” she added.

Among other honors in his life, Jimmy and Eileen Neary dined with President George HW Bush at the White House at a dinner celebrating the peace efforts in Northern Ireland.

Neary was laid to rest at nearby St. Patrick’s Cathedral, officiated by Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

“For a lot of people, (Neri’s) is a home,” the late mystery novelist Mary Higgins Clark, a patron for more than 40 years, told the New York Post in a 2013 story about the pub.

“He makes everyone feel like their day was made when they walked in the door.”

“Near’s is a New York institution — and one of my favorite places to dine — because Jimmy’s was a New York legend,” Bloomberg posted on Twitter after the restaurant’s death.

“My father had a unique ability to connect with anyone of any age on any subject. He was a great storyteller and people were drawn to him. He was like a magnet. He was extraordinary,” Una Neri told the New York Post. October.

“He loved what he did, and he just loved people. It was all about the people for him,” she said.

“He would say he didn’t care if the restaurant ever made a dime, he just wanted to be around people.”

New York City loved him.