New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A convicted sex offender accused of leaving a New York City man in a coma says he “blacked out” during the attack and claims he’s not a “violent person.”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Van Phu Bui, 55, told the New York Post. Jailhouse interview . “He’s alive. He’s not dead. I thank God he survived. I didn’t mean to hurt him that much. I only hit him once.”

“I don’t really remember anything,” Bui added. “I was so mad. I blacked out.”

The New York Post reported that Bui expressed emotion in the interview that he was not in jail and said he would help with the victim’s medical bills.

NYC sucker-punch suspect rearrested after downgraded attempt to murder charge at parole violation hearing

“The judge told me not to talk to him and stay away from him,” Bui said. “But if I could see him, I would apologize and tell him I’m sorry. If he wants me to pay for his medical, I don’t mind paying his medical (bills).”

Bui insisted that he had “never done anything like this before.”

NYC soccer-punch suspect back at Rikers Island after being released on bail

“It was my first time (killing someone),” claimed Bui, a homeless Vietnamese refugee. “I’m not a violent person. I’m not like that. I won’t do it again.”

Bui, who spent two decades in prison for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, was released without bail immediately after the attack in the Bronx last month, which left 52-year-old Jesus Cortes with a fractured skull, a broken cheekbone, and a brain bleed.

After a public outcry, Bui was rearrested for a parole violation.

On August 12, just before 11 p.m., Bui approached Cortes and attacked him as he was standing with a group after leaving a restaurant.

Click here to get the Fox News app

From behind, he delivered a powerful blow to Cortes’ head, sending him sprawling on the concrete. Police said the two had no previous communication and there was no indication that the alleged assailant and the victim knew each other.