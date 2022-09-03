off
A convicted sex offender accused of leaving a New York City man in a coma says he “blacked out” during the attack and claims he’s not a “violent person.”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Van Phu Bui, 55, told the New York Post. Jailhouse interview. “He’s alive. He’s not dead. I thank God he survived. I didn’t mean to hurt him that much. I only hit him once.”

“I don’t really remember anything,” Bui added. “I was so mad. I blacked out.”

The New York Post reported that Bui expressed emotion in the interview that he was not in jail and said he would help with the victim’s medical bills.

NYC sucker-punch suspect rearrested after downgraded attempt to murder charge at parole violation hearing

Bui Van Phu is seen in his New York State Sex Offender Registry photo, left, and right, in surveillance video of the sucker-punch knock-out attack.

(New York State Sex Offender Registry/NYPD)

“The judge told me not to talk to him and stay away from him,” Bui said. “But if I could see him, I would apologize and tell him I’m sorry. If he wants me to pay for his medical, I don’t mind paying his medical (bills).”

Bui insisted that he had “never done anything like this before.”

NYC soccer-punch suspect back at Rikers Island after being released on bail

Symbol for the New York City Police Department.

(New York Police Department)

“It was my first time (killing someone),” claimed Bui, a homeless Vietnamese refugee. “I’m not a violent person. I’m not like that. I won’t do it again.”

Bui, who spent two decades in prison for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, was released without bail immediately after the attack in the Bronx last month, which left 52-year-old Jesus Cortes with a fractured skull, a broken cheekbone, and a brain bleed.

After a public outcry, Bui was rearrested for a parole violation.

The NYPD released video of the unprovoked assault that unfolded around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in front of 163 E 188th St. in the Bronx. The alleged attacker, Bui Van Fu, 55, was arrested Friday for a parole violation, authorities said.

(NYPD)

On August 12, just before 11 p.m., Bui approached Cortes and attacked him as he was standing with a group after leaving a restaurant.

From behind, he delivered a powerful blow to Cortes’ head, sending him sprawling on the concrete. Police said the two had no previous communication and there was no indication that the alleged assailant and the victim knew each other.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer for Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips at AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.