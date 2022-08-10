New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

David Berkowitz, the New York serial killer notoriously nicknamed “Son of Sam,” was arrested Wednesday 45 years ago.

Six people died and seven were injured, some horribly, as Berkowitz chased the city and targeted young women and couples in cars. He was arrested on August 10, 1977 and is now in jail.

“I remember the courtroom was packed to the rafters. And when he walked in, it was like the air was taken out of the room,” Richard A. Brown said it was the judge who presided over Berkowitz’s first court appearance. In 2017, the Associated Press.

Due to newspaper reports and Berkowitz’s own telling letters to newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin, the “Son of Sam” saga became a sensation. Young people turned down dates or parties to stay at home. Because assassins tend to favor women with long, dark hair, women cut or dye their hair.

Brown, who lives in Queens, said his own two daughters are afraid to leave the house.

“There was just fear in the city. The shops were closed early, there was nobody on the streets, it was like nobody was watching,” he said.

The first victim was Donna Lauria, shot and killed in the Bronx on July 29, 1976. But after the fifth attack on March 8, 1977, the police did not collect the sample; Ballistics tests confirmed that one gunman was responsible for all five shootings. By then three youths had died and four others were injured.

“I am a monster,” the killer wrote. “I’m ‘Son of Sam’.”

The New York Police Department formed a 200-man task force to solve the crime. Several undercover officers worked the streets through the night in hopes of catching the shooter.

But due to the routine work of the police, the case was solved.

When a witness reported a strange man on the street near the final shooting, police checked traffic tickets issued in the area and traced them to Berkowitz’s car and Yonkers home. He was arrested on 10 August 1977.

“Sir, are you David Berkowitz?” Brown asked, according to a transcript of the hearing.

“Yes, sir,” replied Berkowitz, all he spoke. He was not required to enter a plea and was sent to Kings County Hospital for psychiatric treatment.

Berkowitz later pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison.

Carl Denaro, the 20-year-old victim, said he learned of his arrest on Oct. 23, 1976, when he was struck in the head by a .44-caliber bullet while sitting in a Volkswagen.

Denaro needed a steel plate in his head and was hospitalized for weeks. He had to resign from the US Air Force. Still, Denaro, now 61, told the AP in 2017 that he doesn’t feel bad and has a good life, a successful career and a beautiful 24-year-old daughter.

“I’m the luckiest man alive, I really am,” he said. “And while I’m living this, I don’t feel like I’ve let it define me. I’ve had a great life.”

According to news reports from the early 1980s, a lawyer for two victims said Berkowitz admitted he was part of a murderous cult. A prosecutor reopened the case after Berkowitz said more than one person was involved in the murder, but the investigation never took off.

The police department believes Berkowitz acted alone. He told police that the “Sam” in his “Son of Sam” nickname was a neighbor who owned a dog that Berkowitz claimed he received demonic orders to kill.

Berkowitz, now 69, is in a New York prison, a born-again Christian and has a website called “Sons of Hope.”

“I see people will never understand where I come from, no matter how much I try to explain it,” he told CBS News in an interview broadcast from prison on Friday. “They will not understand what it means to walk in the dark.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.