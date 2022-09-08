New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Sarah Lawrence College student who served as a top lieutenant to New York City cult leader Lawrence “Larry” Ray pleaded guilty Wednesday to hiding cash from a sex-trafficking scheme.

Isabella Pollock, 31, pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering conspiracy in the Southern District of New York, court records show. She faces a maximum of five years in prison.

The extortion of a group of college students whom Ray meets through his daughter and the calculations related to the profits from Claudia Drury’s forced prostitution.

NYC father ran college cult for ‘money, sex and power’: Prosecutors

Ray, 62, was found guilty of 15 counts including sex trafficking, violent assault and money laundering and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced.

The plot began in 2010 when he moved into his daughter’s dorm room at an expensive private college 30 minutes north of Manhattan.

As the women and a man came into his terrifying orbit, he gradually gained control over them.

Sarah Lawrence College father arrested for running sex cult from girl’s dorm, police say

Drury testified at trial that Ray forced her into prostitution when she was 19 and made $2.5 million from her plight.

Pollock and Ray tortured her for hours in a Manhattan hotel room in 2018 to keep her working.

During the exam, she was handcuffed to a chair and suffocated with a plastic bag.

Ray convinced his victims that they had paid him to damage his property and then videotaped their false confessions.

If they didn’t remove their parents’ savings and turn them over to him or do physical labor, he would threaten to release humiliating footage, according to trial testimony.

“When shame and embarrassment weren’t enough, he resorted to violence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Keenan told jurors during Ray’s trial in March. “The victims had no choice. They lived in fear of the defendant.”

Pollock is due back in court for sentencing on February 22.