An alleged sex worker from Mexico has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults on women in New York City, including one in which he licked one woman’s breasts and another in which he ripped off a woman’s dress so forcefully that it tore her underwear.

Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, works at a sushi bar and has lived in East Harlem since coming to the U.S. from Mexico about a year ago, the New York Post reported.

E. 104th St. outside Central Park at 3:45 a.m. Saturday. and Fifth Ave. He was allegedly chasing what could be his fifth victim nearby when officers stopped him and took him into custody, the NY Daily News reported.

So far, Baeza Rendon has been charged in three sexual assaults in Manhattan dating back to June, and charges are pending for a fourth.

Police said Beza Rendon was caught carrying the Adidas backpack he had worn in three previous attacks, the NY Daily News reported.

The first attack happened on June 28 around 11:45 pm on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where a 22-year-old woman was walking on E. 89th St. As she was walking, the suspect approached her from behind, pulled her blouse off her shoulders and placed his mouth on her chest before fleeing the scene, police said.

The NYPD released video Friday showing the attack and footage of the suspect, who is about six feet tall and wearing a backwards black baseball cap and black shirt.

About a month would pass before the suspect struck again at 2:20 a.m. on July 31 in Lower Manhattan, where he grabbed the pelvis and privates of a 30-year-old woman on Green Street in SOHO. The shaken victim refused medical attention.

About three weeks later, the suspect allegedly struck again on the Upper East Side, running into a 33-year-old woman walking home on East 98th Street just before 2 a.m. Police said he pulled her dress, tore her underwear and pierced her private parts before fleeing the scene.

At a hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on Sunday, he was ordered held on $200,000 cash bail for three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible touching.

He allegedly told the arresting officers, “I just touched them,” according to the Post.

Prosecutors told the judge that one of the victims told Beza Rendon “she was laughing when she screamed.”

“A woman was attacked and assaulted in Manhattan in June, [NYPD Special Victims Unit] Detectives are searching for the man responsible,” NYPD Commissioner Keychant Sewell tweeted Saturday. “Their work linked the suspect to three other incidents in the borough and this morning led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man who is now charged with sexual assault. .”