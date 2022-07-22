New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York City charter school enrollment is growing, while public school attendance is falling, Vertex Partnership Academies CEO Ian Rowe told “Fox & Friends First” on Friday.

Rowe told host Joey Jones that there were 81,000 applications for charter school seats in 2019, but only 33,000 spots were available.

“So about 50,000 families were desperate for high-quality education. And then, what happened during the pandemic. You put charter schools in place,” he said.

Rowe said charter schools in New York City have set up Wi-Fi hotspots in housing projects to give children access to remote instruction.

Public confidence in public schools has fallen over the past two years, according to a new poll

“We have high-quality instruction, as well as many charter schools, with individualized instruction, engaged in making sure that these kids, some of the most vulnerable, actually have the highest quality education.”

New York public schools enroll fewer students for the 2021-2022 school year Chalkbeat. According to the NYC Independent Budget Office, public school enrollment fell by more than 8% from 2020-2022, while charter school populations grew by nearly 7%.

As a recent Gallup poll shows Confidence of Republican voters There has been a significant decline in government schools in the last two years.

“The percentage of Republicans who have a lot or a lot of confidence in public schools fell from 34% in 2020 to 20% in 2021 and 14% today,” a A new Gallup poll found .

It also found that independents’ trust has declined nine percentage points since 2020, to 29%, and Democrats’ trust has fallen slightly from 48% in 2020 to 43% today. Gallup poll results show an overall decline from 1973 to today.

Rowe explained that charter schools are public schools, but they are “run independently” by private entities. He said New York City residents are “voting with their feet” by voicing demand for charter schools over the public school system.

“There are all these wonderful entrepreneurs who want to run great schools in low-income communities that serve Black and Hispanic kids. Again, our high school serves almost all low-income kids with a world-class education. Schools.”