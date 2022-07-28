New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City police have released new images and surveillance footage of the trio suspected of robbing a local pastor and his wife of more than $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed church service.

Brooklyn-based Bishop Lamar Miller-Whitehead, 44, was leading a live-streamed service at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie around 11:14 a.m. Sunday when masked men in black barged in, police said.

Local affiliate Fox 5 New York A video of the live-streamed attack was shared, which was later removed from the ministry’s platform.

The video shows Bishop saying “Okay, okay, okay,” as he is seen on his hands and knees and then on the ground. Then the masked people pass in front of the camera.

Police said the suspects stole jewelry from Whitehead and his 38-year-old wife.

Police said the stolen items were valued at more than $1 million and included a Rolex watch.

Whitehead announced Monday morning that he was offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of the armed men.

Bishop recalled the events in a video posted on Facebook, in which he described how one of the suspects “put a gun to my back” and “had a gun to my 8-month-old’s face.”

“They took my watch, my jewelry, my bishop’s ring, my wedding band … they took my bishop’s cross and then I had chains under my shirt,” he said.

Whitehead described how he knew the suspects were “sent,” and that the gunman who robbed him “tore off my collar to get at my jewelry.”

“They pointed it out to me. They said, ‘That’s him, right there’.”

He said his family is fine and thanked the public for their concern.

Whitehead said he believes the robbery may have been fueled by “bad press” following his decision to help Andrew Abdullah, 25. Abdullah was arrested in connection with the death of 48-year-old Goldman Daniel Enriquez. Sachs employees.

Abdullah is accused of indirectly shooting Enriquez on May 22 on a moving Q-train. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon and pleaded not guilty.

Bishop reprimanded those who thought he was “bright”. He spoke of those critics who “will be happy, because they think it’s brilliant — ‘They show this. They show that,'” he said in the video. “And that’s fine. But I thank God for blessing me.”

Police later provided photos of each of the three suspects and video of the three crossing the road one by one toward the building.

The suspects left the building on foot and are believed to have gotten into a white Mercedes-Benz, which then drove east on Avenue D, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).