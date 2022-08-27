New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City authorities arrested an 18-year-old suspect on Friday and charged him with the violent robbery of an off-duty officer on Tuesday.

Officers charged Ocean Logan with four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault or battery and grand larceny in connection with off-duty violent theft. New York Police Department The officer identified Fox 5 New York as 48-year-old Mohammad Chaudhary.

“NYC police officers and our @NYCPDDEA brothers and sisters doing our job,” the New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) said in a tweet Saturday in response to news of the arrest. “We will not stop until every member of this gang is in handcuffs. Now the Bronx DA and the courts must do their job. Under no circumstances should this incident ever be on the streets again.”

The NYPD said earlier this week that it was searching for four suspects linked to 19 armed-robbery incidents in the Bronx in August, according to police.

“The investigation into other incidents in the pattern is ongoing,” the NYPD said in a Friday news alert.

Chaudhary was jogging along 823 Olmsted Avenue in the Bronx around 10:30 a.m. when three suspects got out of a black Honda sedan and a fourth suspect was driving and approached the victim.

The male suspects stabbed him repeatedly in the head and then took his cellphone, car keys and wallet, according to the NYPD.

The 18-year NYPD veteran reportedly suffered head injuries, including a “fractured skull and bleeding in the brain,” the department said in a news alert. After the incident, officers took the victim to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Chaudhary’s wife Nadira Shereen said PIX11 News The officer remains in a medically induced coma on Wednesday.

“He took pride in his work, serving the city. And in return, he’s in the hospital,” she told the outlet.

Total violent crime in the city is up nearly 36% from last year and more than 36% from 2020. The increase was driven by a 47% increase in grand larceny, or theft of personal property, and a nearly 40% increase. in a robbery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robberies or robbery patterns to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tipsters can also submit information at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and Melissa Summers contributed to this report.