New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in New York City are looking for seven people who they say stole about $30,000 from a Lululemon store in Manhattan.

The incident occurred around noon Tuesday when four men and three women entered the Lululemon store located at 400 West 14th Street and stole an estimated $28,780 worth of clothing, police said.

After stealing the clothes, these persons fled from the spot to an unknown area.

Police say the suspects are between the ages of 30 and 50.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man carrying bags full of merchandise from the store.