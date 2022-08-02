New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City McDonald’s employee was in critical condition Monday evening after being shot in the neck during an argument with a customer over a food order, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a McDonald’s restaurant on Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 7 p.m. FOX5 New York A report was made citing the police.

According to WPIX-TV, a female customer argued with the 23-year-old employee over her order. The argument escalated and spread to the street in front of the establishment.

During the altercation, the woman’s 20-year-old son approached the worker and shot him in the neck, authorities said.

A Vermont McDonald’s was evacuated after a live ammunition explosion hit the grill, police said

The victim was being treated at Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police said the 20-year-old accused shooter has been arrested. No charges were immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

This is the latest violent incident against fast-food workers in New York City this year.

In January, 19-year-old Krystal Barron-Nieves was fatally shot behind the register at a Harlem McDonald’s after handing over cash to an armed robber.

In March, a 23-year-old Manhattan McDonald’s employee was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter, FOX5 reported.

In July, a viral video showed several women trashing bell fries and dipping sauce in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, injuring two employees.