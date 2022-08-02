off
A New York City McDonald’s employee was in critical condition Monday evening after being shot in the neck during an argument with a customer over a food order, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a McDonald’s restaurant on Fulton Street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood around 7 p.m. FOX5 New York A report was made citing the police.

According to WPIX-TV, a female customer argued with the 23-year-old employee over her order. The argument escalated and spread to the street in front of the establishment.

During the altercation, the woman’s 20-year-old son approached the worker and shot him in the neck, authorities said.

A Vermont McDonald’s was evacuated after a live ammunition explosion hit the grill, police said

According to authorities, the argument spilled out of the fast food restaurant onto the street.

The victim was being treated at Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police said the 20-year-old accused shooter has been arrested. No charges were immediately available.

Authorities did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

This is the latest violent incident against fast-food workers in New York City this year.

In January, 19-year-old Krystal Barron-Nieves was fatally shot behind the register at a Harlem McDonald’s after handing over cash to an armed robber.

In March, a 23-year-old Manhattan McDonald’s employee was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter, FOX5 reported.

In July, a viral video showed several women trashing bell fries and dipping sauce in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, injuring two employees.