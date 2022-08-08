New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after another busload of illegal immigrants arrived at his door.

Adams held a press conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he welcomed an arriving busload of about 40 migrants — only 14 of whom landed in the Big Apple.

“It’s scary, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said, adding that many arriving families didn’t realize they were coming to New York City.

“We found that some families were on the bus who wanted to go to other places and were not allowed to do so,” the mayor said. “They were forced into the bus thinking they were going where they wanted to go and when they tried to explain, they were not allowed to do so.”

His comments followed the first arrival of about 50 migrants at the Port Authority of New York City on Friday. The bus came at the behest of Governor Abbott, who has been sending crossers to liberal cities to draw attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

Mayor Adams accused the governor of using innocent people “as political pawns to create a crisis.”

On Sunday, he complained that the Abbott administration was not providing New York City with proper information on when immigrants would arrive.

“They don’t let us know when the buses are leaving. They don’t let us know what the needs of the people on the bus are,” Adams said. “They don’t give us any information so we’re unable to really provide services to people on the way.”

Governor Abbott has been sending illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., since April to protest the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis bordering Texas.

“In addition to Washington, DC, New York City is an ideal destination for these immigrants, who can find the urban services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams proudly touted as a sanctuary city,” Governor Abbott said. said in a statement on friday

He added: “I hope he follows through on his promise to welcome all immigrants with open arms to bring relief to our overrun and overburdened border towns.”

