New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a “reality” delegation to the southern border as part of an ongoing battle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple.

A delegation from Adams’ office met with Border Patrol officials Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, along the Rio Grande coast, where hundreds of migrants enter the US every day. In a statement, Adams’ office accused Abbott’s office of being “unresponsive” and turning the situation into a “political sideshow.”

“We sent members of the team on a fact-finding mission to hear directly from people on the ground along the southern border and to get real answers that we didn’t get from Texas, and whether they were sending asylum seekers to a new area. York City, even if they preferred to go elsewhere,” said press secretary Fabian Levy, a said in the announcement.

“Here in New York, we will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms as we learn more about the process, meet with real partners, and see firsthand the inhumane conditions asylum seekers are being exposed to as reported by the state. Texas,” he said.

Abbott’s office accuses NYC of ‘fearing’ Texas government over immigrant wristbands

A source familiar with the visit told Fox News that the delegation included a tour of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) new temporary processing facility in Eagle Pass, which is currently overflowing with immigrants and could house up to 1,000 people. Immigrants typically stay in the facility for less than 72 hours during processing before they are released or deported.

Abbott’s office said it has transported about 1,900 migrants to New York City since early August, as well as 7,000 to Washington DC since April — and last week began sending buses to Chicago.

On Tuesday, Abbott’s office said his invitation to Adams to come see the border in person was still open.

Texas sent busloads of immigrants to Chicago for the first time, dropping them off at the train station

“Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Adams to visit our southern border and see firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden-created crisis on border towns smaller than a NYC borough — instead of sending his staff on a secret trip to Texas.” Press Secretary Rene Eze said in a statement.

Abbott said the move was designed to relieve border communities, which have seen more than 200,000 encounters in recent months and more than two million this fiscal year. He also said it was designed to draw attention to the crisis at the border, which he blamed on the policies of the Biden administration.

He pointed to the status of Chicago, Washington DC and New York City as “sanctuary” jurisdictions, which are welcoming to illegal immigrants and restrict cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“Adams talks about a sanctuary city — welcoming illegal immigrants into the Big Apple with warm hospitality. Talk is cheap. When pressed to implement such ill-advised policies, he wants to condemn those who press him for a walk,” he said in the New York Post. op-ed .

Adams has pushed back against Abbott, calling him anti-American and describing immigrants as savages, appealing for federal aid because of the strain the increase in immigrants is putting on the Big Apple’s resources.

“This is politics at its worst,” Adams said on ABC last month. “Elevating his national stature is hateful politics and, you know, you don’t want to do it by taking away the dignity and respect of people who need it.”