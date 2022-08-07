New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In an interview on Sunday’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discussed Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington, DC. As a solution to the heightened border crisis, Texas has argued that sending sanctuary cities is a “fair advertisement.”

Ken Paxton: …We have a significant problem at the border as part of that. They are there [NYC] Only a little of it is experienced. I mean, it’s almost a little inconvenient for them, but it’s a big problem for us. So it is interesting to see some of these mayors who have invited and created sanctuary cities A few thousand migrants When we are dealing with millions of people.

So it’s kind of a statement, first of all, to be fair and, hey, why don’t you pay attention to us The real problem at the border? You are only experiencing a small part of it.

