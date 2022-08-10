New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott an “anti-American governor” – as the liberal mayor continued to fume over the busing of illegal immigrants into his city.

Adams and Abbott have traded barbs on a busload of immigrants in New York City. Abbott’s office began sending migrants to Washington, D.C., in the spring and recently began sending buses to New York City as well.

It has prompted an angry response from the mayors of those cities, who have sought both help from the federal government and to stop the busload of migrants. Adams said Tuesday that he plans to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“I’ve already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to vote, and I’m thinking of taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas and doing some good old-fashioned door knocking because, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office,” Adams said. said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Abbott’s campaign and Abbott himself fired back at Hizoner.

“With high taxes, out-of-control crime and poor leadership from the mayor, people are willing to leave New York City without asking the mayor,” campaign spokesman Mark Miner told Fox News Digital. “It appears that Mayor Adams has taken on the additional role of political director [Democratic candidate] Beto O’Rourke.”

“I feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day,” Abbott responded on “The Faulkner Focus,” saying the move would help his re-election campaign.

Abbott said voters in Texas are “fed up” with the border chaos of the Biden administration.

“And that’s why we’re sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City,” he said.

Adams was asked Wednesday about Abbott’s “make my day” response and took it a step further.

“Well, first of all, I know he thinks he’s Clint Eastwood, but he’s not,” he said. “He’s an anti-American governor who’s going against everything we stand for. And I’m going to do everything I can to convince the people of Texas how harmful he is to us globally.”

“It’s a global embarrassment because we’re not doing it as Americans, all of us,” he said. “And I’m sure if he had gone through his ancestry, he came from somewhere, and if his ancestors had treated these asylum seekers and immigrants, he wouldn’t be where he is now.”

Abbott’s office has emphasized that immigrants board buses voluntarily and provide Fox News with voluntary consent waiver forms, distributed in multiple languages.

That form says the immigrant “agrees[s] shall be transported by officials of the State of Texas or its designated agency outside of Texas to a location such as Washington, DC or New York City, New York.”

It said Washington DC “serves as the capital of the United States and is where members of Congress and the President of the United States are best placed to help address the needs of immigrants entering the country.”

It also said that New York City “has been designated by its City Council as a sanctuary city and is providing shelter and food to immigrants who have entered the country.”

Both Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have called on the federal government to step in to help their cities.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the White House “is in regular contact with Mayor Adams and his team and is committed to working with them as they work effectively with other local leaders through FEMA funding and other support.”

“As we’ve always said, there is a process for managing immigration flows, and Republican governors must stop interfering with that process and using desperate immigrants as political tools,” the official said.

