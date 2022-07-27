New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City man said he was chased by another man who repeatedly called him “a dirty cop” and yelled, “You’ll be dead soon.”

David Civella, who lives on the Upper East Side near where he took the video, initially tweeted it last week and re-shared it Wednesday after another clip was released over the weekend showing two teenagers fighting with NYPD officers on a Manhattan subway platform.

Civella’s video, recorded around 1:30 p.m. on July 19, shows a man wearing long sleeves and pants in 90-degree weather carrying a bag of Dunkin’ Donuts and sipping from a large Gulp cup.

He told Fox News Digital Wednesday that an unknown man began chasing him between 96th and 95th streets on Lexington Avenue.

“That guy was off the wall,” he said, and began recording the encounter.

At one point Civela asked the man his name.

“You got all my information, dirty cop,” Civella recalled the man replying. “You’ll be dead soon, dirty cop. Call your friends at 17[th precinct].”

“He followed me to 92nd Street, where I found a traffic officer,” he said. “I told the officer that this man was following me, threatening to kill me.”

Civela said the officer asked if he had been assaulted and he said no. He said he was told, “We can’t do anything unless they attack you.”

Civella said he offered to press charges “if you can help get this guy off the street and get him some help.”

The NYPD said it has no complaint report on file for the incident.

Civella said the man was “emotionally distraught” and had no interaction between them “before he locked onto me, assuming I was a policeman he knew”.

“I’m 61 years old,” he told Fox News Digital. “I’m not into street fights.”

Civela, who also heard that a 20-year-old mother was killed in a June 29 shooting nearby while her infant baby died while walking in a stroller, said rising crime in the city is a major concern.

“It’s an economic downturn and a crime crisis reset,” he said. “Difference? Politicians have changed [a] A blind spot on this stuff and I’m a Democrat. … New York has a tough few years ahead.