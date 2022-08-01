New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pair of New York City Trinitario gang leaders have been convicted in the video-on-video slaying of an innocent 15-year-old boy four years ago, in a tragic case of mistaken identity, authorities announced Friday.

Trinitario subgroup “Los Sures” Diego Suero, 33, and his second-in-command, Frederic Dane, 24, were found guilty of second-degree murder for the brutal attack on Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz after four. – Trial week in Bronx Supreme Court.

“We promised to bring Junior to justice and this verdict has done just that and hopefully brings some comfort to his family who have endured so much pain,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

On June 20, 2018, Suero and later called a meeting of gang members and ordered an attack on rival Trinitario group “Sunset,” according to prosecutors.

The five men convicted in 2019 saw Guzman-Feliz in the Tremont section of the Bronx and mistook him for a “Sunset” member. Guzman-Feliz had no gang affiliation.

The vicious pack stalked their prey about four blocks E. 183rd St. and Bathgate Ave. Here followed a chase into a bodega, where the terrified teenager tried to hide.

The boy tried to scramble over the clerk’s counter to escape his pursuers, but they shoved him, dragged him out of the store, and stabbed and stabbed him on the sidewalk.

The barbaric murder was caught Surveillance footage It quickly went viral and sparked international outrage over the brutality of the crime. Then saw the ambush up close and called Suero to confirm a hit, prosecutors said.

The assassins and then fled to Suero’s house where they kept their weapons. Suero then took one of the members to a barber shop and paid him to dye his hair to hide his identity, according to trial testimony.

Suero and Maga are scheduled to be sentenced on September 16 and each face life in prison.