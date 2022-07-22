New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood is in a frenzy after visiting French bulldogs.

A meetup group on Instagram called Frenchies of UES meets for an hour on Sundays at the Carl Schurz Park dog runs, but has recently been criticized for overcrowding the park.

Another Instagram account called Move the meetups (with the handle @stop_the_meetups) was created earlier this month by a person who did not reveal his identity.

The account made its first post on July 9 with a photo of a dog park that was taken at a meetup “a few months ago,” according to the post.

“Tomorrow at 9:30am, it will be the #carlschurzpark Small Dog Run – full of Frenchies and their owners,” the post said.

“You can’t control your dog or socialize it by standing around all these people,” the post added. “It’s too small! Move these meetups to other parks on the UES, like the big dog run at Andrew Haskell or Carl Schurz. Keeping them here is pointless and dangerous.”

The Move the Meetups account published four more posts on Instagram, complaining about the size of the Meetup group and encouraging the group to move to another large park, the Andrew Haswell Green Dog Park on the Upper East Side.

On Tuesday, the controversy went viral when NBC News culture reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt posted about it on Twitter.

Rosenblatt said in the thread that she brings her French bulldog Nacho for weekly visits, where 15 to 20 French bulldogs show up.

“The meetups are friendly and the dogs are great and there are non-French people too! It’s just a fun way to bring dogs together,” Rosenblatt tweeted.

“ANNNYWAY apparently pissed off someone with non-french ownership and started a STOP THE MEETUPS account,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Rosenblatt’s original tweet received more than 74,200 likes and 3,757 retweets, and subsequent tweets received thousands of likes each.

After Rosenblatt’s tweet went viral, the Move the Meetups account announced it was shutting down the page on Saturday, July 23.

“This account was started with good intentions,” the person wrote on Wednesday. “We all want a safe place for our dogs to play and socialize.”

The account holder added that after Rosenblatt’s tweet went viral, he had “received many hateful and hurtful messages over the past few days.”

“The franchisee owner of the UES account and I will be meeting privately to discuss how the community can come to a better solution,” the person added. “I will not be making comments to media outlets and I am leaving this page until this weekend.”

This account has got a total of 287 followers on Instagram.

The owner of the Franchise of UES account posted about the controversy on Tuesday.

In part, the post said: “With all the turmoil and chaos in the world right now, we should be celebrating small moments of joy like this visit instead of adding another point of contention between people and communities.”

“We love our community and meetups, and we don’t intend to create a bad experience for anyone at the park,” the post concluded. “We have and will continue to follow the rules of the park and create a loving environment.”

Fox News Digital reached out to both French people of UES and Move Meeting via Instagram for comment.