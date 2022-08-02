New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A dog stuck in a hot car for 24 hours this summer in New York City now has a new home — thanks to the police officers who rescued him from a dire situation and the officer who took him into her heart.

An official from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) told Fox News Digital that officers from the New York City Police Department rescued the fluffy white dog — an American Eskimo dog, now named Snow — and brought it to the ASPCA Animal. Recovery Center on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

There, the dog received medical care and behavioral therapy until it was ready for adoption.

Last month, the NYPD tweeted about the rescue. It said police responded to calls from “caring New Yorkers” who told them about a dog locked in a hot car in the summer heat.

Responding police officers found the car turned off, with the windows closed and a distressed dog inside, according to a tweet from the NYPD 19th Precinct.

Police tweeted that the dog was locked inside the car for two hours; The ASPCA confirmed the dog was trapped in the car for at least 24 hours.

Officers removed the distressed puppy from the car after being able to break one of the car’s windows and open the door — and brought the animal to the ASPCA for treatment.

According to a June 18 social media post, a criminal investigation was underway at the time.

On an 85-degree day, it takes just 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a deadly 102 degrees, the NYPD said.

Another tweet shared by the NYPD’s 19th Precinct said temperatures were in the mid-80s on a hot summer June day.

On an 85-degree day, it takes just 10 minutes for the car’s interior to reach 102 degrees, according to the premise.

The NYPD social media post also added, “The law prohibits leaving an animal unattended in a car in these dangerous conditions – thankfully the puppy was rescued & cared for.”

Officer Aruna Maharaj, one of the NYPD rescuers, has been in close contact with the ASPCA during Snow’s month-long recovery, an ASPCA media spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The ASPCA also officially confirmed the adoption last week by the officer and her fiance.

“From the moment Officer Maharaj was involved in this case, she knew Manchu was special,” an ASPCA official told Fox Digital News.

“When [the officer] Rescued Snow from the car, she instantly fell in love.”

The spokesperson said the officer wasn’t looking to adopt the pet — but when she rescued Snow from the car, she instantly fell in love.

“She immediately brought him into her car with the air conditioner blasting, where he sat in her lap, clutching her face and not moving from her company,” the ASPCA spokesperson added.

An ASPCA official said the dog’s adoption was delayed for several weeks because Snow needed to receive medical care and behavioral care.

Manchu was officially adopted by Officer Maharaj after the dog was removed.

She brought him to her home, where he now enjoys a large backyard and walks to a nearby park, according to an emailed statement from the ASPCA.

Snow enjoys the large backyard and easy walks to the nearby park.

The official also said that Snow is adjusting well to his new family and having a cat sibling.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD, who said the officer was unavailable for comment; The department did not comment on the case.

As summer continues, the ASPCA shares the following tips and advice for everyone when dealing with pets and the heat.

Never leave pets alone in a parked car

Even when the window is cracked an inch or two the car heats up.

The temperature inside a parked car can be 20 degrees higher than the temperature outside.

Not only can it lead to fatal heat stroke — it’s illegal in many states.

Know the signs of overheating in pets

Signs include the animal becoming overheated or having difficulty breathing, bright red gums, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, fainting – or collapse.

Symptoms include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting along with a body temperature above 104 degrees.

Heat stroke can be life-threatening.

This can cause permanent damage or death.

If you are concerned that a pet may be suffering from heat stroke, remove your dog from the environment immediately

Let your dog expel excess heat in a controlled and cool place, such as an air-conditioned room, the ASPCA advises.

In extremely hot weather, use good judgment about keeping pets indoors

Also, when walking dogs in hot weather, never let them linger on hot asphalt — it can burn their delicate paw pads.

Because pets are close to the ground, hot asphalt also contributes to their body overheating very quickly.