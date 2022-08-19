New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As New York City and Washington DC clash with the governors of Texas and Arizona, bordering states over moving immigrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are again under discussion — with Republican governors citing liberal policies as justification for the buses.

Thousands of immigrants from Texas and Arizona have been sent to the two Democratic-run cities, both of which have repeatedly declared and reiterated their commitment to protecting illegal immigrants from deportation and making their states havens.

“Sanctuary” Jurisdictions Suggest cities or states that prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agencies. Such cities and states often even move to abolish any distinction between legal and illegal immigration.

After the 2016 election, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reiterated the city’s position, saying, “We celebrate our diversity and respect all DC residents, regardless of immigration status.”

NYC Named ‘Worst’ Sanctuary City, Battle With Texas Over Migrant Bus

Adams said in 2019: “For anyone fleeing hatred and oppression in the world, the city of last resort wants you to remember: You’re always welcome here.”

“‘We must protect our immigrants.’ Period” he tweeted while campaigning in 2021. “Yes, New York City will be a sanctuary city under the Adams administration.”

But Texas and Arizona began sending buses of immigrants to Washington DC this spring, and Texas recently began sending buses to New York City as well. New York City is “designated by its City Council as a sanctuary city and provides shelter and food to immigrants who have entered the country,” according to the waiver form given to immigrants.

So far numbers of just over 10,000 have been dispatched, dwarfed by those encountered at the border, which number about 200,000 each month, with mayors calling for federal aid and blaming moves by border states.

Bowser has repeatedly called for the deployment of the National Guard, describing the influx as a “humanitarian crisis.”

“The number of people crossing the border seeking asylum, we can only expect to increase, and we need to make sure there is a national response,” Bowser said.

Adams also called for federal help: “We need help. We need help,” he said earlier this month, while also taking aim at Abbott.

“He’s an anti-American governor, he’s really against everything we stand for. And I’m going to do everything possible to make sure the people of Texas see how bad he is for us around the world,” he said of Abbott.

But border officials have noted sanctuary city status, which officials in Texas have cited — among other border policies — to justify sending immigrants to places where they’re more welcoming.

Immigrants at Southern Border Sent to NYC, DC Smash Numbers

“It’s interesting to see some of these mayors who have invited and created sanctuary cities to suddenly start complaining that a few thousand immigrants came when we’re dealing with millions,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said on “Fox and Friends.” .”

“New York is a sanctuary city. Mayor Adams said they welcome illegal immigrants, but now that they have to face the reality of it, they’re suddenly shaken and can’t handle it,” Abbott said in an interview with “The Faulkner Focus.”

The DC or New York City mayors’ offices did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital about whether they are reconsidering their sanctuary policies due to the surge in immigrants. But Adams in particular sees what he sees as a more welcoming response from City.

“Unlike the governor of Texas, he did something that I believe was anti-American. I did the opposite, and those refugees were happy to hear the mayor of New York City standing there and saying, ‘We’re going. Treat yourself with respect,'” he said last week.

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan told Fox News Digital that he welcomed the pressure on the two liberal cities and that both cities strongly opposed ICE’s efforts to keep criminal illegal immigrants out of the city during his administration. agency.

“We have a crew at Rikers Island [prison complex] For years, and they even kicked us out of Rikers Island,” he said.

“Extremely uncooperative,” he says of NYC. “DC is the same, meetings with them … we came out with nothing. They didn’t want to listen,”

He cited sanctuary policies as well as some policies from New York City, including blocking the term “illegal alien” and giving illegal immigrants driver’s licenses and other assistance that already encourages immigrants to move to the Big Apple.

“Who doesn’t go to New York?” Homan said. “I think New York has the third largest illegal alien population after Los Angeles and Chicago — they’re already going to New York.”

He said he now welcomes Abbott’s moves to raise the issue of sanctuary cities in the mainstream media — again talking about such policies.

“I think he’s calling out politicians for calling themselves sanctuary cities because it’s good for their political careers — but when you actually give them people, when you put people in their welcoming communities, they’re pushing back against that,” he said.

Homan said he hopes it will also pressure the White House on its border policies, which he and other former Trump officials have blamed for exacerbating the crisis at the border.

“I think Governor Abbott is trying to raise the temperature and draw attention to the matter, and hopefully the White House will take some action,” he said. “I think what he’s doing is great.”