Last week, I formally invited the mayors of New York City and Washington, DC to the southern border of Texas to see firsthand what Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser recently described as a humanitarian crisis. She has emphasized that the influx of immigrants to her city is a “federal issue that demands a federal response.” Finally, something reasonable from a DC official.

President Joe Biden’s irresponsible open border policies have invited large numbers of illegal immigrants and transnational criminal activity directly into communities, not just in Texas, but across the country.

As governor of a southern border state, I have had to deploy an unprecedented amount of state resources–more than $3 billion in the last 18 months–to help the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety and local partners address the President’s national security failures and ensure the safety of Texans.

In response to the Biden administration’s reckless disregard for the southern border, I launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 in partnership with these state agencies to protect Texans in communities. Thousands of deployed soldiers and guards are using air, land and strategic border assets to combat Mexican drug cartels and other criminals who smuggle drugs and people into the United States.

By the end of July, the operation had apprehended more than 290,000 immigrants and seized nearly 326 million lethal doses of fentanyl–enough to kill nearly every American. As Texas suffered the brunt of the president’s catastrophic failure, in April I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to land migrants in Washington, DC, to relieve border communities and bring the reality of the crisis to the federal government’s doorstep.

Mayor Bowser began protesting the mission after receiving only a fraction of the daily encounters with Texas law enforcement along the border. Mayor Bowser went so far as to request indefinite federal assistance from the National Guard to help DC deal with the humanitarian crisis.

Mayors are not alone in the influx of immigrants into their cities, their Democratic counterparts in South Texas are truly overwhelmed by the crisis.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says his city is being overrun by migrants who have been dumped there by the US Border Patrol. “We’re taking the overflow [from McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley]. We can’t handle it here.”

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said he needs as much federal support as possible “because we can’t do federal work. It’s not our responsibility. We’re just trying to keep our people safe.” He called the Biden administration’s response to his request “a callous disregard for the Border Patrol’s recent release of immigrants into downtown McAllen.”

If the mayor of America’s most populous city and nation’s capital complains about a few thousand immigrants, imagine what these small border communities with more limited resources face on the front lines.

The recent interest of New York City and DC mayors in this relentless crisis is a welcome departure from the willful ignorance the Biden administration has consistently displayed.

President Biden has never visited the border to understand the magnitude of the crisis he has created. His “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris, took no meaningful action to address the gravity of the situation until a year ago when he visited the El Paso sector. US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently testified that the southern border is “safe and secure”. With thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the border every day, that statement is either shockingly uninformed or intentionally misleading.

Regardless of the indifference of the federal government, a dangerous situation is intensifying. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, but President Biden allows it to continue to pour into the Mexican border.

Too often, we have seen the dire consequences of human trafficking and smuggling, yet Mexican cartels and other transnational criminals are encouraged to continue their deadly enterprise.

As Mayors Adams and Bowser recently acknowledged, the border crisis demands immediate and decisive federal action. I ask that President Biden stop denying this crisis and honor his duty to preserve America’s national security.

