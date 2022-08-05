New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The NYPD has released a list of its 10 “worst of the worst” recidivists — some with more than 95 arrests on record — as the department grapples with bail reforms it says hinder its efforts to do so. New York City more secure

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released information on 10 recidivists it identified as “notably high volume offenders”. A person who has been arrested 88 times — 101 times — since the bail reform came into effect in 2020, tops the list, the police department said.

Just this week, the NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams slammed bail reform laws as “insane” and “dangerous” amid a spike in arrests and a series of high-profile attacks on law enforcement and the public.

“They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results,” Adams told reporters. “Our criminal justice system is insane. It’s dangerous, it’s harmful, and it’s destroying the fabric of our city.”

The department did not name each man, but detailed his career in crime. Details for the NYPD’s top five recidivists are below.

RECIDIVIST #1

“Recidivist #1,” who has made 101 arrests, has been convicted 15 times, including three for felonies, police said. Two of those convictions were for violent crimes.

He “failed to appear in court at least 14 times,” police said.

“Recidivist #1 was arrested 74 times for petty and grand larceny, all in Manhattan, the department said.

RECIDIVIST #2

The second-most arrested person — “recidivist #2” — has had 96 arrests, including 67 since bail reform took effect in 2020, police said.

He has been convicted as many as 44 times, earning him the nickname “Predicate Felon” from the police department. He has failed to appear in court 26 times, police said.

Probation was revoked three times.

RECIDIVIST #3

The number 3 offender has been busted 58 times – all but three of the accused were convicted after bail reforms came into force in 2020, police said.

He has been convicted 4 times, all misdemeanors, and currently has 18 open cases of commercial retail theft, police said.

RECIDIVIST #4

“Recidivist #4” has 62 career arrests, including 59 since bail reform in 2020, police said. He has been convicted 22 times and failed to appear in court 21 times.

A case was registered against twenty of them, the police said. The man currently has seven open cases, police said.

RECIDIVIST #5

The fifth repeat offender to make the NYPD’s list has been arrested 23 times — all recorded since June 2022, police said.

Fifteen of those arrested are charged with burglary.

Bail Reform Act of 2020

The Bail Reform Act of 2020 eliminated the cash bail option for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors, with many judges turning to supervised release programs instead.

The supervisory release, officially known as “non-monetary release,” was established in 2016 by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio. de Blasio’s administration Appreciated The program has a “proven track record of returning the majority of participants to court and providing connections to important pretrial services.”

The city program allows arrested individuals who are a flight risk to be released under community supervision. According to the New York City Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice (Power), its main purpose was to “ensure a person’s return to court”.

The supervised release program was expanded before the new law went into effect, eliminating all eligibility requirements that had previously prevented judges from releasing certain felony offenders on supervised release. In turn, those charged with violent crimes were eligible for supervised release consideration.

In January, data released by the New York State Unified Court System showed that 23% of accused felons were rearrested on felony charges between January 2020 and June 2021. Meanwhile, 41% of offenders were rearrested on any type of criminal charge, whether a felony or misdemeanor. , shows statistics.