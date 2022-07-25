New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City bishop with a controversial past was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint during a live-streamed church service, police confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday.

Bishop Lamar Miller-Whitehead, founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at gunpoint during a live-streamed service Sunday when three masked men were seen entering, according to police and images shared online of the robbery.

Whitehead was in the middle of his service at the Canarsie House of Worship around 11:14 a.m. when an unidentified masked trio entered and flashed their guns, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesman said.

They robbed Whitehead, 44, and his 38-year-old wife of approximately $1 million worth of jewelry, the NYPD said. The suspects then left the building on foot and got into a white Mercedes-Benz, which then drove east on Avenue D, police said.

Local affiliate Fox 5 New York A video of the live-streamed attack was shared, which was later removed from the ministry’s platform.

The video shows Bishop saying “Okay, okay, okay,” as he is seen on his hands and knees and then on the ground. Three masked, hooded men dressed in black pass in front of the camera.

The stolen items are valued at more than $1 million and include a Rolex watch.

Whitehead announced Monday morning that he was offering a cash reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of the armed men.

Bishop recalled the events in a video posted on Facebook, in which he described how one of the suspects “put a gun to my back” and “had a gun to my 8-month-old’s face.”

“They took my watch, my jewelry, my bishop’s ring, my wedding band … they took my bishop’s cross and then I had chains under my shirt,” he said.

Whitehead described how he knew the suspects were “sent,” and that the gunman who robbed him “tore off my collar to get at my jewelry.”

“They pointed it out to me. They said, ‘That’s him, right there’.”

He said his family is fine and thanked the public for their concern.

Whitehead noted that he believed the robbery may have been fueled by “bad press” following his decision to help 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah. Abdullah was arrested in connection with the death of 48-year-old Goldman Daniel Enriquez. Sachs employees.

Abdullah is accused of randomly shooting Enriquez in an unprovoked attack on a moving Q-train on May 22. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon and pleaded not guilty.

Bishop reprimanded those who thought he was “bright”. He spoke of those critics who “will be happy, because they think it’s flashy — ‘They show this. They show that,'” he said in the video. “And that’s fine. But I thank God for blessing me.”

Many of Bishop’s social media posts feature expensive or expensive-looking clothing or jewelry.

“Sometimes, when you’re a well-known bishop, it’s a gift and a curse when you have somewhat of a celebrity status,” he said earlier in the video. “The enemy has been attacking tomorrow’s international ministry leaders for some time now.”

He said he heard from “several police chiefs and inspectors” after the attack, and thanked New York City Mayor Eric Adams for “reaching out to me, making sure I was OK.”

“Young people who have committed this act, I ask you to turn yourselves in. I think that would be the best thing for you,” he added. “Turn yourselves, for we know what you look like… we know some of you have changed your clothes.”

He added: “The gig is on.”

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.