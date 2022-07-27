New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York City Health Department is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to immediately change the name of the monkeypox virus.

In a letter to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Commissioner for Health and Mental Hygiene Dr Ashwin Vasan wrote that the Big Apple remains concerned about the rapid spread and limited access to testing resources and vaccine supplies. “Growing concern” for the stigmatizing and “potentially devastating” messages surrounding monkeypox on vulnerable communities.

“Therefore, I urge you to take immediate action on renaming the virus ‘monkeypox’ as stated by WHO in a press briefing on June 14. [five] weeks ago. NYC joins a number of public health experts and community leaders who have expressed their deep concern about the continued use of the term ‘monkeypox’ specifically, given the stigma it causes and the painful and racist history that such terminology is rooted in for communities of color,” he said.

Tedros and the WHO last week declared the international outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

“Stigma and discrimination are as dangerous as any virus,” he told reporters.

Messaging around monkeypox has divided officials, and Tedros announced in June that he was working with experts to rename the United Nations health agency.

People are usually infected with the monkeypox virus through skin lesions or contact with bodily fluids or materials contaminated with the virus from animals or humans infected with the monkeypox virus.

Although most cases appear in gay or bisexual men, experts warn that anyone can be at risk.

A group of scientists wrote at a forum in June that the continued reference and naming of the virus as African is “unnecessary, discriminatory and stigmatizing”.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus has now spread to 75 countries, most of which have historically not reported monkeypox.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is endemic in West and Central African countries.

“‘Monkeypox’ is a misnomer because the virus does not originate in monkeys, and research has characterized it only as an infection seen in primates,” Wasson added.

Wasson said continuing to use the term “monkeypox” could rekindle painful feelings of racism and stigma, particularly for black people, other communities of color and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Wasson warned that hate crimes against Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) people have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional consequences for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Because of the stigma.

“Words can save lives or put them in more danger; therefore, the world cannot repeat these mistakes in naming,” he said. “We are at a critical juncture in the ‘monkeypox’ outbreak – before awareness and understanding of the virus becomes more widespread, but also during an outbreak, we need to spread the message of basic prevention and risk. WHO must act now before it is too late.”

According to city data, as of Tuesday, 1,092 people had been tested for orthopoxvirus and monkeypox, but many more cases had not been diagnosed.