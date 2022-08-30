New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Here’s a fascinating combo: puppy dogs and hot dogs.

New York City-based animal rescue Animal Haven, along with Manhattan-based hotel Moxy East Village, combined the two in a unique and fun National Dog Day celebration on Friday.

The event invited adoptable puppies to meet hotel guests and New Yorkers — while they had the chance to enjoy a free Hebrew National hot dog.

Julia Pandolfo, director of marketing for Moxy Hotels, summed up the event as a “meet and greet and eat” in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“Who doesn’t love meeting and greeting puppies?” she asked. “You can’t go wrong with Hebrew National.”

Animal Haven volunteers brought in three Basset Hound-Lab mix puppies named Blaze, Boone and Beckett.

The 4-month-old pups saw the spectacle and greeted visitors to Moxy’s back yard with excitement and sloppy kisses, wagging their tails to get people’s attention.

Those interested in adopting any of the three dogs are asked to inquire on Animal Haven’s website.

Pandolfo said that in addition to the puppy dog-hot dog pairing being “a lot of fun,” the crowd interaction at the event also represented a success.

“It’s really nice to see all the hotel guests here and people who come locally — some people who are looking for dogs themselves,” she said.

“And other people who just want some hugs.”

The director shared that she is also in the dog market personally.

“I’m a huge dog,” she said. “Adopt, don’t buy!”

New York City-based CBD dog treat company Happy Hounds also attended the event and shared information and samples with current dog owners.

Rhianna Young, founder of the small business, told Fox News Digital that separation anxiety is “enormous” for pets and their owners, so using calming, anti-inflammatory substances like CBD can make a “huge” difference in overall health.

Moxy East Village aims to plan “exciting” events for hotel guests as well as New York City locals, according to Pandolfo.

“Moxy East Village is right in the middle of the East Village and a lot of people live in this area,” she said.

“And we want to make it a place where everyone can meet the dogs or come to a comedy show or come to our rooftop.”

Moxy has three hotel locations in New York City — Times Square, Chelsea and the East Village — as well as a Lower East Side location in the works.