Christopher Tucker, an air traffic controller in New York City on the morning of September 11, 2001, said the day began like any other, but quickly became one of the most memorable of his long career.

Tucker, who was an air traffic controller for 13 years before 9/11, said in an interview with Fox News Digital that he was working at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center on Long Island the morning of 9/11. The day of the attack was “exquisitely beautiful.”

“I’m not one to notice things like that and I stopped looking at the sky,” Tucker said. “It was such a blue, crystal clear sky. The bastards couldn’t have picked a better day. Everyone was commenting on how beautiful the city was, how clear it was.”

The calm in the air turned alarming after Tucker warned of a potential hijacking as American Airlines Flight 11 turned off its transponder and turned south over the Hudson River toward New York City.

“We still believe AA11 is heading south toward New York, but we don’t know what height it is,” Tucker said. “A few moments later a plane on my frequency reported that the south tower was on fire and there was a lot of smoke. After listening to the tapes later, one of the pilots said, ‘That may be the American you’re looking for, but I don’t remember hearing or thinking that at the time. We’re pretty sure he’s not on the radar.’

Tucker recalled that at the same time the American Airlines flight situation was unfolding, suspicious information about United Airlines Flight 175 reached his control tower.

“All eyes are focused on AA11,” Tucker said. “As we tried to figure out what was going on, we noticed that the computer track for United 175 was showing an ‘intruder’ because someone on the flight deck changed the transponder code to a code that the computer couldn’t recognize. . . I believe it was the terrorists. The UA climbed, then began a descent and headed south toward New York City. turned to the side.”

Tucker said he was “increasingly concerned” about the two planes and about possible collisions with other planes in the air.

“My job is to keep planes from crashing,” Tucker said. “I issued a traffic call to my two climbing aircraft: ‘Delta 2315 and US Air 542, traffic, one hour, one five miles southeast and descending, we believe this is a hijack and we don’t know his intentions.'”

Tucker explained that he “didn’t know” what the intruder was going to do, and he and his colleagues were “absolutely freaked out” at their desks.

“We thought he was trying for Newark or LaGuardia,” Tucker said. “But deep down we knew. They were going to crash the plane into the city. They were pointed directly at lower Manhattan. Once they turned off the radar, we saw a commercial airliner crash into New York City with whomever was on board and on the ground.”

Tucker told Fox News Digital that the man who works next to him has a best friend who works at the World Trade Center.

“He knew his friend was dead, tears streaming down his face as he worked through traffic,” Tucker said. “The girl next to me was crying, and I tried not to because I was talking to the planes. When we knew what was going on, we were really, really sad and upset, upset for blood, like a switch. We were very angry.”

One man in the room said he would sign up to serve in the military “right now” if he could, Tucker recalled.

“Get them in the air now,” Tucker recalled a supervisor yelling, presumably referring to scrambling fighter jets.

“We don’t have experience with this,” Tucker said. “Hijacking in the US is unheard of.”

Tucker said he took two weeks off work after the attack and spent a lot of time outside and talked to a psychologist to process what happened.

After returning to work, Tucker said it took time to readjust and that the first couple of minutes on the job were “weird” and “I didn’t feel like my feet were under me.”

“Everybody said they felt that way,” Tucker said.

Tucker retired as an air traffic controller in 2014.

“That’s one of the things I think about [hijackings] It will never happen again in the US,” Tucker said. “It won’t happen because the people on the plane won’t let it happen — the passengers.”

Tucker told Fox News Digital that the first two years after the attack were “traumatic” and that he still hasn’t seen the movie United 93, in which he played a role.

“I still haven’t seen the movie, and it’s 21 years later,” Tucker said. “I didn’t even go to the memorial. Whenever I listen to those tapes, it tugs at your heartstrings.”