New York Yankees reliever Zach Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery.

The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Thrashers. He retired Cade Fergus on a groundout to the pitcher and threw a third strike, getting past Matt Alefano.

Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for an All-Star, stretch run with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16.

He made his last big league appearance on August 19 of last year in Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neil L’Atrach had surgery on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL and remove a bone chip in his left elbow.

Britton was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games last season before the injury. He has 154 saves in 11 major league seasons with Baltimore (2011-18) and the Yankees (2018-21).

Britton earned a salary of $14 million this season and can become a free agent after the World Series.