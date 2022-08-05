New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Now GOP governors have faced blame and backlash from media outlets for Democrat-led cities struggling with illegal immigrants.

Although the ongoing border crisis has been linked to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, some mainstream sources are ignoring Biden’s stance in favor of attacking governments. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and Doug Ducey, R-Ariz., to keep immigrants out of their states.

On Thursday, the New York Times described the crises facing New York City and Washington, DC as “GOP governors wreak havoc on East Coast immigration.” Although the piece acknowledged that border towns in Texas and Arizona were overwhelmed by illegal immigrants, the majority of the article featured critics claiming Abbott and Ducey were treating immigrants as “political tools.”

“This is a crisis created by Republican leaders in other states, however, unfortunately it falls to mayors to allocate resources at the local level,” said DC City Council Member Brian Nadeau.

Texas ranchers urged Govt. Abbott Will Keep Immigrants in DC: ‘Small Taste’ of What We Dealt With

A day earlier, Vanity Fair also suggested that Republican governors had “successfully created an immigration crisis” in northern states. Contributor Eric Lutz was less sympathetic to Abbott and Ducey, reminding readers that Abbott is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly violating civil rights with his border security policies.

“In any case, GOP governors under President Joe Biden are exploiting immigrants to make a political point about federal immigration policy, shifting the humanitarian crisis at the border to the nation’s capital,” Lutz wrote.

He added, “In short, immigrants are trapped by the inhumane border stance of Abbott and Ducey and the inaction of leaders in Washington.”

MSNBC blogger John Jones was particularly critical of Abbott in a Tuesday post on “The Readout Blog.”

“But the worst is Abbott’s plan to move immigrants from the Texas-Mexico border to places run by Democrats (like New York and Washington, DC). It’s a plan that even Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has embraced. It’s cruel. , a colossal waste of money.” , and relies on dubious legal reasoning,” Jones wrote.

Jones also accused Abbott of deliberately fomenting chaos at the border to “fuel a wave of right-wing anger for re-election”.

The sentiment was debunked by the Washington Post on July 14 after Abbott began deporting immigrants out of state. Columnist Petula Dvorak called the migrant buses “a brutal, political stunt” that has turned into “relentless, inhuman cruelty”.

“All of this stunt underscores how little our leaders want to help the next generation of Americans, welcoming new immigrants the way their grandparents and great-grandparents were welcomed,” Dvorak wrote.

‘Broken border’ will lead us to terrorism: Sen. Lindsay Graham

Later, on July 26, the Washington Post editorial board called out Democratic Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for failing to properly address her own city’s illegal immigration crisis. However, the piece did not refer to Biden’s border policies as a factor, and similarly called Abbott and Ducey’s actions a “political stunt.”

“Mr. Abbott and Mr. Ducey hope to trouble, to think that immigration inevitably leads to chaos and force the federal government to pass tougher border policies,” the editorial board wrote.

The White House continues to call out Republican governors for using illegal immigrants as “political tools,” as New York City and Washington DC seek federal aid to deal with the influx of immigrants.

“As we’ve said repeatedly, it’s shameful and wrong for Republican governors to use desperate immigrants as political tools,” a White House official told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

On July 17, Mayor Bowser also suggested that illegal immigrants were being “herded” onto buses while appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ve certainly called on the federal government to work on state lines so people don’t get tricked into getting on the bus. We think there are a lot of asylum seekers going to final destinations that aren’t Washington, DC. FEMA has given grants to local organizations that serve people. White House to ensure that. I fear that they will be tricked into taking a nationwide bus trip when their final destinations are all over the United States of America,” Bowser said.

Fox News’ Joseph Wolfsohn, Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.