New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has “accomplished a lot” in office but acknowledged that “those accomplishments don’t look as impressive when you compare them to the scale of the country’s problems.”

Krugman began by describing the recent flip in the media’s assessment of Biden’s presidency after he signed the inflation-reducing legislation into law earlier this week. “Seriously, it’s amazing to see the media narrative on change in the Biden administration,” the columnist wrote.

“A few weeks ago President Biden was portrayed as a failure, on the brink of a failed presidency. Then came the deflationary act, a big jobs report and some good news about inflation, and suddenly we’re hearing a lot about it. His accomplishments,” he explained. done

Krugman said he disagreed with the sudden praise of Biden’s performance. “But I still don’t think the media narrative is quite right. Biden has actually accomplished a lot — in some ways even more than he’s getting credit for,” he wrote. However, he noted, “America, on the other hand, is a big nation with a huge economy, and when you compare them to the scale of the country’s problems, their policies don’t look that effective.”

Krugman Insists July Was ‘Without Inflation’, Defends Biden From GOP ‘Outrage’ After Saying ‘Zero Inflation’

The columnist also observed that “at this point Biden is arguably benefiting from the soft dogma of low expectations.” He explained, “His policy success is great by modern standards, but it wouldn’t have been surprising in an earlier era—an era before the radicalism of the Republican Party made it nearly impossible to find real solutions to real problems.”

Taking a quick break from a critical assessment of Biden’s performance, he acknowledged that Biden has accomplished most of his “three core domestic policy goals: investing in America’s crumbling infrastructure, taking serious action against climate change, and expanding the social safety net.”

“He got mostly two and a little bit of a third,” Krugman wrote, noting that Biden’s infrastructure bill last year “gets very little media attention,” at least compared to the attention paid to the anti-inflation legislation.

The author also notes that these “significant achievements” are “a stark contrast to the previous administration, whose only major domestic policy change was tax cuts that had almost no visible positive effects.”

But Krugman insists that in the grand scheme of things, the media’s praise of Biden’s performance becomes questionable: “But when I see news reports describing these laws as ‘enormous’ or enormous, I wonder if the writers did the math.”

Krugman claimed that these spending bills would only “add a little more than $1 trillion in public investment over 10 years,” while acknowledging that “the Congressional Budget Office expects combined gross domestic product to exceed $300 trillion over the next decade.”

“So Biden’s agenda is not going to be anywhere near one-third of one percent of GDP,” he declared.

‘Biden boom’ is ‘a real thing,’ insists New York Times’ Paul Krugman in new op-ed

Krugman defended Biden against his foreign policy mistakes, saying that despite the failure in Afghanistan, “it looks to me as if the Biden administration has done a remarkable job of assembling and putting together a coalition to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.”

“Countries, particularly Britain, are also suffering from high inflation” and “both the public and financial markets expect inflation to be under control.”

Krugman ultimately assessed Biden’s performance as “regular.” “What we’re getting from Biden should be routine in a wealthy, sophisticated nation; indeed, it was routine before the GOP took a hard right turn,” he said.

“At this point, however, competent, reality-based government is in jeopardy,” he concluded.