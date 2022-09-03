New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Bob Barnes, the man who cycled through all 50 US state capitals in one year, is already planning his next trip.

Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, He rode his bicycle A total of 16,661 miles across the country in 359 days.

After following up on his journey, Fox News Digital spoke with Barnes this week, about a month back in Syracuse to see how he’s settled into a “normal” life.

“I’m great,” Barnes told Fox News Digital. “I’m settled and I feel great I completed that journey. It took off and I feel accomplished.”

On August 4, Barnes Returned to Syracuse And immediately returned to the routine.

“It was an easier transition than I thought,” Barnes said. “I thought it would be mentally tough or whatever, but no.”

“Everything went very smoothly,” he said.

Barnes got his car back on the road so he could come back Work for Uber, Which he did last year before embarking on a cross country journey.

“I love driving, I love talking to people, and I want to explore when I can Uber,” Barnes said.

Bob Barnes also lived with his brother for a while before settling into his own apartment in Syracuse, which he said “feels great.”

“I didn’t realize how bad it was I was roughing it,” Barnes talked about his living conditions while traveling.

“It’s crazy to have my own bathroom though … it’s nice to be civilized.”

While he was still on his tour, Barnes considered moving to another city, such as Cincinnati. Seattle or Portland — but after a month in Syracuse, Barnes is “incredibly excited” to be there.

“I’m really happy in Syracuse right now,” he said.

In addition to Ubering, Barnes is also volunteering at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

And yes, he is still donating blood.

Creating awareness for blood donation Barnes had a round trip across America.

Even if he misses the road, Barnes said he’s already planning his next adventure, which he hopes to begin in June or July of next year.

“Averting the winter is a big deal,” Barnes said. “I’m not cold this time.”

Barnes’ tentative plan is to ride his bike through Michigan and up to Madison, Wisconsin, then loop around North Carolina from the south to the east coast and down the east coast. Florida coast — before moving across the country to California.

He is planning to land along the Baja Peninsula.

“I really enjoy planning and thinking about it,” Barnes said of his new trip.

“And then I’m excited to get back out there again, because I really enjoy going out there on my bike.”

Barnes said he will do a few things differently than his previous trips.

“I just miss the adventure, doing it every day.”

He won’t bring a trailer and plans to downsize his solar panels, which he uses to charge his phone.

He generally wants to pack lighter.

“Overall, I’m going to keep it pretty much the same, but try to tweak things,” Barnes said.

A month after settling in Syracuse, Barnes said he’s glad to have a break but still misses his cross-country trip.

“When it was bad weather and even then I The tent was burnt [in Michigan]It was all part of the adventure,” Barnes said.

“I just miss the adventure, doing it every day.”

He said the things he will miss most are the highlights of the states, with South Dakota being the friendliest state he visited and Mississippi being his favorite state.

As for the country as a whole, Barnes said kindness is the norm in the US

“Everyone there is so nice,” he said. “The whole country— They were just happy.”

“The more I look back, the more I realize it was a big deal,” Barnes added of his journey.

“I pedaled nonstop through all 50 capitals of the United States. It was tough.”

