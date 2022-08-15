New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bob Barnes, The A man riding a bicycle To all 50 US state capitals in one year, he had to stop twice while traveling through the states of Montana and Idaho.

“The wind doesn’t stop,” Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, told Fox News Digital while he was in Montana. “You fight one mile at a time.”

“It’s very windy every day,” Barnes also said. “The wind is depressing.”

Still, he enjoyed the scenery while riding — and explained how much and why.

Barnes made his 45th visit to the capital, Helena, Montana, on June 12 – and his 46th visit to Boise, Idaho, on June 23. Here’s what else he saw on his great American journey — and what he discovered about these two mountain states.

Montana, the Treasure State

Burns, who Arrived in Montana On June 4, he lost his phone while at a rest stop during his first few days there.

On Facebook, Barnes updates his followers three times a day, explaining that he heard thunder and saw a storm roll in while he was eating at a rest stop.

In a split-second decision, he decided to try weather the storm .

Just a quarter of a mile down the interstate he was riding, however, he realized he didn’t have his phone with him.

New York man who cycles through all 50 states meets his long-lost sister in Louisiana: ‘Can’t make this stuff up’

Burns went back to the rest stop to look for his phone but couldn’t find it.

He said he had no choice but to get back on the interstate and pedal.

“It was a miserable night,” Barnes said of his ride that evening. “It’s wet, it’s cold.” He continued, “I have my wallet, so I’m happy about that. I know I’ll take care of things eventually.”

With the help of a post office worker outside of Billings, Montana, Barnes was able to find a Verizon store and purchase a new phone. He returned the $1,100 to repay the lost phone.

In total, Barnes said the cost of all the phones he lost or broke on the cycling trip was an unexpected financial burden for him.

“This is between the three phones I had on this trip and the digital camera I left behind My cost is $40,000,” Barnes said. “That was a big hit.”

“The view is amazing. It doesn’t get old. It’s amazing.”

He added, “It’s all part of the adventure. It’s my fault I lost the phone. I was just trying to weather the storm.”

New York Man Cycles All 50 States, Arrives in Oklahoma, Realizes ‘I’m Proud Again’

Overall, Barnes said he enjoyed the drive through Montana, especially for the views, which he said were some of the best he’d ever seen.

The scenery is amazing,” he said. “It’s not old. It’s amazing.”

One of his favorite places in Montana is the town of Livingston, which he visited on June 10.

“It’s very comfortable, An inviting town ,” Burns said. “And it’s great. It has a certain feel.”

In town, Burns finds a campsite. The woman who ran the camp put him up for just $20 a night. He said he and the woman became friends and she even offered him some elk jerky to try.

“It’s too salty,” Barnes said of the treat – he had never tried it before.

“It has a certain flavor, different than beef jerky,” Barnes added. “I ate the whole thing, it was so good.”

An ex-UBER driver bikes to all 50 state capitals in 1 year

On June 13, Barnes stopped for the night in Elliston, Montana. The next morning, due to high winds and cold temperatures, Barnes decided to stay in town for the day.

“If it’s one or the other, I can deal with it, but when it comes down to it, I’m scared,” Burns said. “You can go into hypothermia very easily because you can’t escape [the cold and wind].”

During his days in Elliston, Barnes did a lot of planning and preparation for his ride, which he called his “homework.”

“I was sitting in the restaurant next door [to the motel] Talking to the bartender for six hours,” Barnes said. “And I did a lot of homework. I feel comfortable in that small town.”

“I’ll always remember that town,” Barnes added. “That’s one The Montana Experience .”

Barnes was able to hit the road again on June 15. The next day, he crossed America’s Continental Divide for the third and final time on his year-long journey.

“It’s very exciting,” Barnes said. “I sat there and ate my lunch and I took it. It was a good moment.”

Idaho, the gem state

Barnes left Montana and Reached Idaho On June 19. The next day, he drove to the city of Idaho Falls, where he brought his bike to “the best bike shop I’ve ever seen.”

“They were just on the ball,” Barnes said. “Fixed everything. My bike was brand new when I left.”

After repairs were completed, Barnes decided to spend the rest of the day in Idaho Falls due to strong winds.

While there, he visited the city’s museum and zoo.

“I had a ball,” Barnes said. “I’ve been all over the place. It’s easy to get around Idaho Falls. Everything is a mile from the next thing.”

The next day, Barnes was on his way again.

He arrived in Boise on June 23 – and the next day, he donated whole blood; He donated blood several times during his tour.

“I’m very happy about it,” Barnes said. “I prefer giving whole blood to platelets because [when you donate platelets]You’ve been there too long.”

According to the Red Cross website, a whole blood donation takes one hour, while platelet donations take two and a half to three hours.

Although exercise became discouraged after donating blood, Barnes decided to ride after his donation.

“Then it hit me really hard,” he said. “I only made it … 26 miles. I was shot.”

Within a few days he was back to his normal self.

Next stop: the Beaver State

After Bob Burns left Idaho, he arrived in Oregon, capital no. 47 of his tour: Salem.

After visiting all of the lower 48 states, he took a ferry from Canada to Juneau, Alaska, and rode his bicycle to the capitol — as he previously told Fox News Digital.

From there, he rode his bike to Hawaii and rode from the airport to the capitol building to complete the rest of his trip.

