New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York Magazine Intelligence writer Sarah Jones said the pro-life movement “will probably rely on the undemocratic tools they know best” for future political victories after losing a statewide vote in Kansas to regulate abortion.

“The fight for abortion rights is nothing less than a fight for the nation’s democratic soul,” Jones wrote.

She asks readers to “consider the questions it provokes,” such as “Are women equal citizens, or should they give up their advantages and accept an inferior political position? Does the will of the people really matter, or should we allow the conservative movement. Our political Obliterating the democratic process to protect the rules?”

She suggested that after the recent pro-abortion victory in Kansas, “something’s got to give. The anti-abortion movement isn’t going to go through losses like in Kansas; instead it’s going to be mainstream, trying new ways to achieve old goals. Political reforms, they might even succeed. These The prospect should haunt us all.”

The WAPO opinion adds abortion, voting rights as rules that ‘undermine the basic structure of democracy’

“The anti-abortion movement is passionate, but it’s not equal to the masses. That doesn’t mean it’s powerless,” she warned.

She provided details on how she claims the pro-life movement uses community institutions to gain political victory. “To implement society’s vision, it must devise other, non-public routes to power. With time and good money, the enemies of abortion have taken it all the way to the Supreme Court, which they control. The fact that this happened in a democratic society does not mean that right-wing tactics Some are the product of a popular mandate,” she wrote.

She specifically denounced the Supreme Court as an institution that is disproportionately conservative despite what the country claims is an increasingly liberal one.

ROE V. WADE RULING SEES MSNBC, CNN AND MORE A COMPLETE Scorched Earth: ‘Civil War’

“A conservative Supreme Court does not reflect a conservative country. Never forget for a moment that the court’s right-wing majority was appointed by two Republican presidents who lost the popular vote. Failed by undemocratic structures, manipulated by a conservative legal movement, the will of the people has been betrayed,” she said

However, she acknowledged that “abortion rights don’t always win at the ballot box,” recalling how “both West Virginia and Alabama voters approved abortion restrictions in 2018, even before the court’s decision in Dobbs that overturned Roe.”

She wrote, “Abortion bans are no longer a theory but a reality in many places, and their consequences are becoming harder to ignore. As more people lose their right to abortion and are forced to endure pregnancies they don’t want, and which can happen. Despite putting them at risk, abortion -The rights movement can choose supporters.”