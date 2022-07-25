New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A liberal New York state lawmaker took to Twitter Sunday for being “absent” from her home district, as fellow progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. Tore her apart, while a medical student also criticized a Congress “squad” member for her. A demonstrative” demonstration in protest of the recent Supreme Court hearing.

The public online spat began last week when a Twitter user named Daniel, who identifies as a medical student and a health activist under the handle @jai_lies, called out the AOC’s office for canceling a meeting with health policy activists who wanted to discuss British style. Social Medical Scheme.

The medical student tweeted on July 21 that “Recently some highly respected health policy academics [sic] Set up a meeting with the AOC’s office to discuss NHS-style healthcare reform. They were clearly told by the AOC staff, ‘We are not doing healthcare right now.’

“So, while she’s doing performative resistance art for the camera [sic] “She’s not doing healthcare right now,” he added, referring to the fact that Ocasio-Cortez was recently accused of pretending to be handcuffed as police led her away from a pro-abortion protest at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. Two pandemics and people are still dying because they lack health care. This is not a fight.”

Buttgig rips Rubio for having ‘time to fight against Disney,’ but not for gay marriage defense

Ocasio-Cortez responded to his initial tweet on Sunday with an apology.

“I’m really sorry to hear this happened. It’s not representative of me or my values,” the congresswoman said. “I’d appreciate it if you could connect with the details. I’ll follow up so the DMs are open.”

That’s when the State Sen. Jessica Ramos, whose Queens district overlaps Ocasio-Cortez, came.

“Maybe if you spent more time in your office and with your team, you’d know what’s going on. It would be nice if you took our breath away,” Ramos, a Democrat, responded, apparently referring to Ocasio-Cortez. ‘ campaign video. “So, as an employer, what happens to the employee who says this?”

AOC made national headlines in 2018 by defeating longtime Democrat Joe Crowley from a New York City congressional district after roasting him in campaign ads for his own absence.

“Democrats who take corporate money, profit from foreclosures, do not live here, send their children to our schools, drink our water or breathe our air cannot represent us,” Ocasio-Cortez asserted. A campaign video released in May 2018.

Ramos, who has the support of the Working Families Party, continued her criticism of Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday, even as other users lamented that she had gotten into fights with people.

“Our district offices are on the same floor in the same building. She is rarely present in the community. That is an undeniable fact,” the state senator noted.

Ramos said she texted the AOC to see if she was okay during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, but the congresswoman never responded and the two have not been in direct communication since.

“I texted on 1/6 that I hope she’s okay and never heard back. She doesn’t meet with local elected officials,” Ramos said. “The issue is when I stopped texting her. I reached out several times before. She showed no interest in seeing me or other colleagues I knew.”

In response to a user who proposed that Ramos was just jealous of the AOC, Ramos responded: “No. I just want my congressional representative to be around and do their work in the community.”

“My congressman being absent is not dirty laundry. She has never been with any other elected official,” she said in another tweet.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Political pundit Errol Lewis noted that the beef about the AOC came from Ramos, generally considered a “prominent local ally” of Congress: “The fact that this has gone public suggests that private diplomacy has failed.”

“That’s right, Errol,” Ramos replied. “I stopped texting her a while ago, and when the petition came out, I reached out through staff and requested a meeting. I haven’t talked to my congressman in months. Maybe over a year? What else am I supposed to do? Do?”