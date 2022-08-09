New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican candidate for governor of New York, Rep. The campaign for Lee Zeldin has always denied photocopying signatures and has ripped off renewed election fraud allegations in recent days as a “distraction” from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “pathetic” support for a cashless bailout.

“As we said immediately upon learning of these allegations, our campaign was not aware of the photocopies and did not make photocopies,” Zeldin campaign spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The cruel irony here is that Cathy Hochul is so notorious in New York as the unstoppable queen to play scandal, abuse and corruption. She’s desperate for any distraction to take the heat off her miserable support. Cashless bail, Alvin Bragg and other pro-crime laws, policies and politics Leaders.”

Last week, Democratic state Sen. Zelnor Mairie, chairman of the New York Senate Elections Committee, filed a complaint with Albany County District Attorney David Sours for a criminal investigation into Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign, alleging that the Republican camp submitted 11,000 “fake signatures.” To get on the Independence Party line.

The New York Democratic Party called the alleged act “a serious crime that could lead to multiple charges, including misdemeanors,” and criticized Hochul’s campaign manager Zeldin, accusing him of “leading to throw away the results of the 2020 presidential election on baseless conspiracy theories.”

NY Democratic Party, GOV Gop Challenger Zeldin Accuses Hochul Lad of Election Fraud

In a strange twist on Tuesday, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who served as Hochul’s lieutenant governor, the FBI must explain or risk a recent unrelated raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. January 6 Legality of investigations. With Zeldin getting his name on the GOP ticket in the primary election, the chairman of the New York Democratic Party has appealed to Washington for a Jan. 6-related investigation into the sitting congressman from Long Island.

A spokesperson for the New York Board of Elections confirmed to Fox News Digital that only 39,228 of the signatures submitted by Zeldin to run on the Independence Party line — along the GOP ticket — have been verified, short of the required 45,000. About 13,000 others were deemed invalid for reasons such as forged signatures, improper voter registration or wrong addresses. She did not comment on whether there were any photocopied signatures.

At an unrelated news conference in Yonkers on Monday, Hochul defended his support for the state’s controversial bail reform legislation in early 2020 under his former boss, Cuomo. She blamed the judges on recidivism data released by the New York Police Department under Mayor Eric Adams last week, saying her own administration at the state level is collecting their own data to prove that further changes to bail reform laws are not needed. .

Both Republicans and Democrat Adams also want Hochul to send lawmakers back to Albany for a special session to address repeated arrests and releases of violent criminals, but so far, the governor has refused to act.

“Have you studied what’s going on in other cities around the country?” Hochul asked, according to NY 1. “People don’t really feel comfortable, but when you compare the number of 100,000 cases — its variety of crimes, violent crimes, shootings, homicides — we’re still way below the big cities.”

NY 1 reported that Hochul pointed to a “national trend” of rising crime, saying it had nothing to do with New York state’s bail law.

“I look at all the data,” Hochul said. “I have yet to see data that shows a correlation between net increases in crime and bail laws. Because no other city has it.”

“There is no evidence that Kathy Hochul has any ability or willingness to be a strong governor to keep our streets safe,” Zeldin tweeted in response. “There is overwhelming evidence that pro-criminal laws, soft on crime DAs and reckless, left-wing judges are making life in New York much less safe.”

“Kathy Hochul’s adamant refusal to deal with the growing crime is one of the biggest reasons she is getting a 3-month boot starting today,” he added on Monday. “She’s been given a lot of mulligans on this, but she doesn’t have the talent to approach this issue from the tee.”