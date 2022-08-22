New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The political landscape in New York and in Congress itself will see a major shakeup Tuesday as two longtime Democratic House leaders face off in a primary race.

Thanks for the new districting map, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., is running against incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DNY., in his state’s 12th District – instead of a redrawn version of the current 10th District. Suraj Patel and Ashmi Sheth as challengers. Nadler is the current chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, while Maloney heads the House Oversight Committee.

Nadler commented on the impact of race in a recent debate.

“It’s unfortunate for New York to lose a committee chairman,” he said. “Losing two committee chairmen is a disaster.”

1992 8th District Representative Ted Weiss, DN.Y. Nadler was first elected to Congress 30 years ago when he won a special election in the seat. Since 2019 he has chaired the House Judiciary Committee and that period has seen him through a period. Former President Donald Trump was a leading role in both impeachments.

Last November, rumors swirled that Nadler might retire at the end of his current term, but those rumblings turned out to be premature as he looked to remain in Congress despite redistricting.

Maloney was first elected to Congress in 1992. She became the first woman to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee in 2019, succeeding Rep. Eliza Cummings, D-Md. Posthumously, also chaired the Joint Economic Committee.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Republican Mike Zumbluskas in the November general election.

Nadler’s withdrawal from the 10th District also led to a contentious race, with several prominent Democrats seeking the now-vacant seat. A dozen candidates are vying for the party’s nomination, including incumbent 17th District Rep. Mondair Jones, D-N.Y., former federal prosecutor and House impeachment attorney Daniel Goldman, and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, D-N.Y. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio briefly campaigned, but dropped out of the race in July.