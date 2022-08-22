NY Democratic Rep. Who is Sean Patrick Maloney? He has the support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is running for re-election, a decision that has brought controversy from the start.

Maloney now represents the 18th Congressional District. When those districts were redrawn in redistricting, he chose to participate in the new map’s 17th Congressional District. And that decision made a rising star in the Democrats’ progressive wing, incumbent Rep. of the 17th. Mondair pushed Jones out.

Jones chose to move to another part of New York City and run in a newly drawn district. But the shuffle drew frustration from progressives, who fielded a primary opponent for Maloney.

Maloney admitted last month that he “could have handled it better.” According to Daily News.

Maloney also serves as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which raises funds for House candidates.

Here’s what you need to know about Maloney, the New York state Democratic Sen. in Tuesday’s primary. Alessandra Biagi is running in front.

Races to watch:Florida, New York primary races to watch: DeSantis picks challenger, Nadler vs. Maloney

Rap. Who is Sean Patrick Maloney?

Maloney represents New York State’s 18th Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in November 2012 and serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and the House Agriculture Committee. According to Congress.gov.

Before serving in Congress, he was a senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton from 1999 to 2000.

After leaving the White House, he worked for two Democratic governors in New York.

Maloney earned bachelor’s and law degrees in international relations from the University of Virginia in 1998 and 1992, respectively. According to Ballotpedia.

Advertisements Calling Extremists:In GOP races, Dems buy ads to call out extremists. Is it ‘aggressive’ or ‘dangerous’?

Who has endorsed Maloney?

Maloney has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton will vote for Maloney “in a newly redrawn suburban district that includes his Chappaqua home,” he said in a statement released. The New York Times.

In her endorsement of Maloney, Clinton said, “Sean has proven that he can win tough elections and build coalitions to get things done for our communities and continue our progress.”

Maloney and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, also known as the DCCC, has come under fire this election cycle for running ads aimed at attacking candidates endorsed by some former President Donald Trump.

Maloney defended the DCCC’s ads on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, where he said his job is to “win elections for Democrats.” He disputed that Trump’s tactic of drawing attention to candidates put the party above all else.

“Absolutely not, have we put party over country. The moral imperative right now, Mr. Todd, is to keep the dangerous MAGA Republicans who voted to overturn our election in office,” he told host Chuck Todd.

The DCCC spent about $435,000 in ads that Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer’s opponent drew attention to Republican John Gibbs, whom Trump endorsed.

Maloney said Sunday that Democrats will defeat Gibbs.

“And we believe that by keeping those dangerous people out of power, we address a larger moral imperative,” he added.