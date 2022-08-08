New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign and the state Democratic Party are praising allegations of election fraud on the ballot of Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Reached by Fox News Digital on Monday, a spokeswoman for the New York State Board of Elections declined to comment on the allegations brought by either gubernatorial candidate, but she confirmed the signatures submitted to run Zeldin on the independent party line — in addition to the GOP ticket — yielded only 39,228 certifications, short of the required 45,000. less than

Nearly 13,000 were deemed invalid for a number of other reasons, including duplicate signatures, improper voter registration or incorrect addresses. She did not comment on whether photocopied signatures were found.

Last week, state Democratic Sen. Zelnor Mairie, chairman of the New York Senate Elections Committee, filed a complaint with Albany County District Attorney David Soares seeking a criminal investigation into Zeldin’s gubernatorial campaign, accusing the Republican camp of submitting 11,000 “false signatures” to the Freedom Party. to go

REP. Malliotakis introduces bill to hold New York, Hochul liable for bail after Lee Zeldin attack

The New York Democratic Party called the alleged action a “serious crime” that could result in multiple charges.

Zeldin’s campaign has previously denied making or reporting photocopied signatures.

“In my role as chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, I have not hesitated to defend our electoral system against false allegations of fraud,” Mairie said in a statement Friday. “However, when actual election fraud is discovered, as was the case in this case, it is essential to the public’s confidence that potential violations be thoroughly and promptly investigated.”

In a statement to the NY Daily News, Hochul’s campaign manager Brian Lenzmeyer noted that Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District on Long Island, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory over former President Donald Trump before the Jan. 6 riots. Capital.

“After leading efforts to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election on baseless conspiracy theories, Lee Zeldin is now embroiled in a real case of alleged election fraud, and this time it’s real,” Lenzmeyer said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve to know how more than 11,000 photocopied petition signatures were submitted on behalf of Zeldin’s campaign and who oversaw the process.”

“We know the facts – thousands of invalid ballot signatures were submitted to bring Zeldin to the Independence Party line,” Lenzmeier added. “This is a serious crime that could lead to multiple charges, including felonies. Lee Zeldin should explain to voters what happened.”

Fox News Digital sought comment on Zeldin’s campaign on Monday.

Last month, the New York State Democratic Party approached Washington, DC, and asked the January 6 committee to investigate Zeldin after he won the state primary and secured him as the GOP candidate to succeed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. November general election.

Zeldin, who was attacked at a campaign stop last month, has been an outspoken critic of Hochul over the state’s controversial bail reform law, which took effect in early 2020.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, even called on Albany to address cashless bail measures, claiming they often lead to violent criminals being arrested and released back onto the streets.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, RN.Y. told Fox News Digital that she is introducing legislation to release repeat offenders at the federal level, arguing that unless Hochul is voted out and Zeldin sees to it, New York’s rising violent crime rate won’t change much. November Victory.

In the first public poll since the primary, Hochul showed an “early — but certainly insurmountable — lead” over Zeldin, according to a poll conducted by Sienna College. Hochul gained 14 percentage points, with 53% of the vote compared to Jeldin’s 39%.