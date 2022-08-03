New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: New York’s Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives was burned “The DC Democratic Establishment” On their “out of touch” talking points.

Josh Riley, a lawyer and former Capitol Hill staffer, is running for office New York 19th District He criticized the “talking points” coming from the Democratic Party leadership in Washington as “loosely out of touch,” saying he would “lose all credibility” if he repeated them to voters.

“Yeah, I’ve got to be honest, folks. It’s pretty bad right now. I don’t know if I should say it, but it’s… the DC Democratic establishment isn’t doing any favors,” Riley said.

“The talking points coming from the Democratic Party in Washington are unrelated to the conversations we’re all having with each other across this community,” the New York Democrat continued in a video obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

“You get talking points from the Democratic establishment in Washington to tell people the economy is great. They tell you, ‘Tell people jobs are growing and Joe Biden is a great jobs president,'” Riley said. .

“The reality is” he would “lose all credibility” if he was told to “show and tell” the talking points in conversations he’s had “with people around the kitchen table,” Riley said.

“They’re going to think I’m crazy,” Riley added as the midterms approached.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, according to the candidate, is pushing a narrative that doesn’t match reality.

Inflation reached 9.1 percent last month And recent economic numbers have officially shown a second straight contraction, officially plunging the US into recession — prompting the White House to try to change the definition of what constitutes a recession.

Maloney, of New York, has pushed Democratic arguments that the economy is actually doing well in the face of rising inflation and recession.

Even in the face of these numbers, Maloney — whose leadership has been questioned amid a potential member of his party and a re-election battle against a freshman legislator — bragged about giving his talking points to party “frontliners.”

“The leading members of Congress on the left, who I’m supporting right now, are battle-tested, they’re doing their job, they’re getting their votes right, and they’re bringing home a historic infrastructure bill. A rescue plan that will save the American economy and millions of small businesses, and important local priorities. Funding community projects and their own legislation is prioritized in our majority,” Maloney said in an interview last month.

“So they have a lot to talk about, and they outnumber the president, in many cases, by double digits,” he added.

Maloney has also been criticized by many of his fellow House Democrats for meddling in Republican primary races, instead investing in incumbent races that face some of their toughest elections.

A vulnerable Democrat representative from Michigan. Elissa Slotkin said Maloney’s meddling in the GOP primaries was “weird decision-making” and she “let them know that.”

Slatkin of New Jersey is a fellow vulnerable Democrat. Tom Malinowski said Maloney’s decision was “wrong” and Florida Democrat Rep. Stephanie Murphy said “race is worth compromising your values ​​like that.”

Rep. Jason Crowe, D-Colo., dismissed Maloney’s intervention as “a terrible idea.”

“It’s very dangerous, in this environment, to promote candidates like that,” Crowe said.

“However, it could backfire. And that’s one of the reasons why I don’t think it’s a good idea,” Crow continued. “Not only do I think it sends the wrong message, it’s very dangerous.”

“It’s disrespectful, and it’s dangerous, and it’s very wrong,” Rep. Dean Philip, D-Minn., told Politico. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., lost in his primary last night. The congressman added that the party is hastening the departures of “truly honorable and courageous Republicans” such as

Meijer lost to challenger John Gibbs, the Trump administration’s housing and urban development official who was endorsed by former President Trump.

The DCCC spent $425,000 on advertising promoting Gibbs in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area. The Democratic Governors Association has spent millions Boosting Republican candidates like Don Cox GOP gubernatorial nominee in Maryland.

The congressman called the DCCC’s spending on Gibbs “political jiu-jitsu” and said Democrats were “subsidizing” his opponent’s campaign.

“The DCCC’s ad buy is more than Gibbs raised during the entire duration of his campaign,” Meijer wrote in the “Common Sense” Substock piece. “In other words, Democrats aren’t just trying to boost a candidate over the finish line: They’re subsidizing his entire campaign.”

Democratic progressives also blasted Maloney for not spending behind their candidates in the razor-thin primary between incumbent Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Riley’s comments may resonate with voters in the Democratic toss-up district, as a more moderate voter base endures skyrocketing inflation and gas prices.

However, with the district a battleground in a year expected to favor Republicans, honeyed words may not be enough to get the relay across the finish line.

The Democratic National Committee and the DCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Hannah Panrek contributed reporting.