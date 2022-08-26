NWT violinist is ready to play against the masters

Violin in hand, Andrea Bettger heads to Winnipeg to compete with the best violinists in the country.

The Yellowknife musician has established herself in the NWT violin community over the years as a brilliant music teacher and diligent performer, even hosting a “floating” boating concert when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most live music. capabilities. She wrote books, released records and composed her own music.

But are you going to the Canadian Violin Grandmaster Competition?

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” she told CBC host Lauren McGinnis. trailbreakerWednesday morning.

This is the second time Bettger has been invited to take part in the competition. The first time, she recalls, she looked at the invitation and didn’t know how to respond.

This time around, she decided to take the advice of friend and fellow musician Carmen Braden and take the plunge.

“In fact, I just never got up on stage and proclaimed myself a real, real violinist,” she said. “That’s why it makes me laugh a little.”

Elite Gathering

Grand Masters is a serious musical competition. Teresa Watson, a member of the Aurora Violin Society, said some big names in the violin world have taken part in the competition in the past.

“It’s also a chance to meet people who are significant in the world of violin playing, so make those connections… as well as perform, take a seat and a possible name,” she explained.

“I think it means a lot to any violinist to go and be able to compete at that level.”

As for Bettger, Watson said NWT is lucky to have a musician like her here.

“She doesn’t let things stand in her way – she finds a way around them and because of the kind of person she is, she has a lot of people who will rally around her and help her,” she said.

“We are very lucky to have her teaching the violin here. I learned so much from her, not only about playing the violin, but also about ways to bring things to kids that are a little bit unique.”

Demonstration of the North

Bettger said her plan is to go, see what the competition is like, meet cool people, and spend the weekend in Winnipeg.

Of course, she thoroughly prepares for the competition while it is at it – after all, this is an opportunity to show off the musical talent of the violinists of the North.

“I feel like my role in this event is to be something of a vessel—a person to bring Northern music to Winnipeg and showcase… Northern fiddlers who live here and have lived here,” she said.

This is evident from her set list, which includes names such as Richard Lafferty, Colin Adjun, Stanley Beaulieu and Lee Mandeville.

“I feel like that’s sort of the purpose of my leaving,” she said.

The competition takes place Friday and Saturday at the Winnipeg Royal Theater Center in Manitoba.