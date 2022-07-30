New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jaylene Daniels, a defender in the National Women’s Soccer League, did not participate in Friday night’s North Carolina Courage game. Refusing to wear the Pride jersey, The team confirmed.

Daniels, 29, will not be on the field for Friday’s contest, a team spokesman told the media before kickoff. Against the Washington Spirit Because of her decision not to wear the Courage’s Pride-themed jerseys.

“Jalene will not be listed tonight due to her decision not to wear our Pride jersey,” the statement via ESPN said. “While we are disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself.

“We’re excited to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with our fans, players and staff tonight and look forward to hosting our first-ever Pride Festival before kickoff.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Daniels, who signed a one-year deal with the Courage in December, turned down an offer to play for the women’s national team in 2017 after refusing to wear Pride jerseys.

The club released a statement following the news of her signing after being heavily criticized.

“The decision to re-sign Jaylen was not made lightly and involved significant conversations between organization leadership and Jaylen,” an open letter to fans via ESPN said. “The priority expressed in those conversations was the safety of our players and maintaining an inclusive, respectful space for the entire team.”

Daniels later released his own statement addressing the controversy On social media.

“I’m left I stick to my faith And my desire is for people to know that my love for them is not based on their belief system or sexuality,” she wrote. “I pray and firmly believe that my peers know how much I cherish, respect, and love them. “

She is yet to comment on Friday’s incident.