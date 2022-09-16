Nurses conducting sexual abuse investigation feel ‘thrown under bus’ by Higgs, Horizon, nurse says

At least two sexual assault nurses will stop taking extra shifts to help fill gaps in the program, and others may be ready to leave following recent comments from the prime minister and head of Horizon Health Network. bus,” according to one nurse.

Janet Matheson, a nurse who conducts a sexual harassment survey at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, says the “dedicated,” “compassionate” nurses at SANE want a public apology and more nurses trained to provide critical services to victims.

Matheson reacted to media coverage of Monday’s CBC story about a sexual assault victim who was denied admission to Chalmers’ emergency room and told to make an appointment the next day.

The 26-year-old, who was not named by CBC News, said she was still in shock after being told to go home for the night, not shower or change, and use the bathroom as little as possible to help keep any evidence. .

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs issued a statement calling the situation “unacceptable” and “reflecting a process based on very poor decision making and a lack of compassion.”

Interim Horizon CEO and President Margaret Melanson also told reporters that what happened was “unacceptable” and prompted a review of how the program is being administered. “Follow-up work will be done with those who work under this program, which will strengthen the on-duty schedule,” as well as contingency plans, she said.

More about history

In a Facebook post, Matheson, a registered nurse with 45 years of experience, said it was “unfortunate to see Horizon’s leadership again fail to publicly support their employees, choosing instead to drop ER nurses, and now specifically sexual abuse nurses.” into custody. bus.”

It also “disappoints” Melanson and Higgs in public comments “that were misleading and portrayed nurses in a negative light, either because they were quick to avoid responsibility and put the blame in their places, or because they simply did not take responsibility.” time or effort to find out the true story,” she wrote in a post that has been shared over 1,000 times and generated about 150 comments as of Thursday evening.

Matheson suggested there was more to the story.

“There are details about this case that will no doubt change the public’s perception of what happened compared to the perception left by the CEO and the premier, but we are unable to share them due to privacy restrictions,” she wrote, having in mind the system, not the victim, she explained during an interview with CBC, without going into details.

“At the very least, CEO Melancon must find the courage to say publicly and to the premiere: “No, Mr. Higgs, what happened that night was not the result of a lack of compassion, it was a system error.” sinking under its own weight because of the government’s inability to fix it.”

No one feels worse for not being on call than our team. – Janet Matheson, SANE Nurse

Matheson confirmed to the CBC that she was the nurse who was called that night to help the victim after the intervention of a Fredericton police officer.

The 69-year-old woman, who retired in February after 45 years as a full-time nurse but returned on a temporary basis, had just gone to bed after finishing her evening shift around midnight. According to her, she arrived at the hospital about 25 minutes later for a forensic examination.

Only five SANE nurses are on Fredericton’s team and manage to serve 90% of the 24/7 hours, Matheson says, but none of them were on duty that night.

“I just want to say, look, I work with a great team of five nurses and we have a great coordinator and… we try to do as much as we can on call.

“And I just felt like it was all swept away, you know, because [of] feeling, you know, like, yes, she was rejected,” she said.

“No one feels worse than our team because no one was on call.”

According to Matheson, from a forensic point of view, the exam could have been postponed until the next morning. But “it’s a traumatic event, and emotionally she needed to get the job done that night.”

Want to provide the best care

The premier’s suggestion that what happened showed a lack of compassion on the part of the staff was “nothing less than a slap in the face” for the nurses, whose compassion is an attribute that motivates them to “permanently do their best,” Melanson, a member, said. programs for 16 years.

Being a sexual assault nurse means they have to “drop everything, day or night” when the victim shows up at the hospital, she said, noting that many work full-time and have families.

“And why are we doing this? Because we care and we want to provide the best possible care for people on the worst possible day.”

“We never forget that there is a victim. She, or he, or someone else, they are in our mind.”

According to her, the “offensive” comments had a bad effect on morale, holding back tears.

At least two nurses – one in Fredericton and one in the Upper River Valley – “have already said, ‘I won’t wait any longer until we get our apologies'” from Higgs and Melanson.

“And maybe some are writing resignations.”

She is not among them – not yet. “I care a lot about this program.”

Victim defends nurses

The victim says she was sad to see the nurses being blamed because they work hard and just followed the rules when they sent her home.

“I think we all have nurses in our lives that we love and care for and know how completely exhausted they are and how many extra shifts they take on to cover the normal needs we have in our communities.

“And so that women are willing to be trained and come in on top of their regular overburdened schedules to help women who have experienced this means a lot.”

She argues that the program needs more trained nurses, “and we can’t ignore that need.”

According to Janet Matheson, only five nurses are trained to conduct sexual assault screenings at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

That’s why she decided to talk about her experience to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

She was stunned and humiliated by public support and nationwide attention to her cause, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling it “terrifying,” she said.

“I think I feel more secure as a woman knowing that when something happens to me that shouldn’t happen, no one sits and accepts it, and people speak up and make sure everything happens right.” .

She is “cautiously optimistic” about the ongoing revision of the Horizon program, she said after the call from Melanson.

“I think it shows that the policy has hurt women and I’m glad it’s being updated. And I’m looking forward to being informed when this changes, so I’m the last woman this has ever happened to – even if I wasn’t the first.”

CEO praises dedicated staff and cites ‘systemic issues’

Melanson confirmed that he called the victim. “I praised her for coming forward. I praised her for her courage and for speaking out,” she told reporters on Thursday.

“Both as a woman and as a member of the community, I assured her that Horizon is taking this very seriously, that we have introduced a very clear process improvement that will occur throughout this program. “

She did not provide any details.

Asked about concerns expressed on social media by healthcare professionals who feel they are being blamed and suggestions that there is more to the story, Melanson said she thanks the nurses who are participating in the program.

Margaret Melanson, interim president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, said she believes calling a victim demonstrates leadership and that she is taking “extreme responsibility” for what happens in the health authorities. “I want these people to realize that the leader at the helm of this organization is empathetic, considerate and very willing to be involved in ensuring that the assistance provided is always offered in a safe and quality manner.” (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

They have “a lot of dedication,” she said during a break in the legislature’s public accounts committee, where representatives from Horizon and Vitalité answered questions from the MLA about the healthcare system, including the SANE program.

“I would also say that this particular circumstance – and we are very happy that the victim came forward and shared their story with us – highlights the gaps and problems in our system. And I certainly don’t in any way want anyone to feel like there are any checks or, even worse, any guilt that can be placed on any of our employees.

“Our employees are dedicated people who often do this job after long hours of hard work because they are committed to this program and very committed to the community and the need for this type of service.”

As for whether she told Higgs a lack of compassion wasn’t the issue, Melanson said she and Horizon trustee Suzanne Johnston met with him on Wednesday. “We looked at a number of different issues, and of course the prime minister and others know that there were systemic problems behind this particular circumstance,” she said, without giving any details.

Work is not for everyone

Matheson said she hopes to see more trained nurses — at least two or three more for Fredericton alone, which will reduce the amount of on-call work needed.

According to her, not everyone can do it, and many drop out of school. It requires careful preparation, continuous education and is emotionally difficult, she said, noting that children are sometimes the victims.

It also takes a lot of time. In addition to forensics to obtain evidence for a police investigation and medical examination, nurses also provide compassionate support, medication to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, and follow-up resources. If the case goes to trial, they may also have to testify.

According to her, a nurse in her right mind requires four Cs. “You must care, you must have compassion, you must be competent, and you must maintain confidentiality.”

Since she posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning, several people have contacted her to find out how to get trained, she said. “You know, maybe something good will come out of this.”

Meanwhile, Matheson wants to reassure people that the Fredericton SANE program is good and they shouldn’t hesitate to go to Chalmers’ emergency room if they’ve been sexually assaulted. “We understand how serious this is.”