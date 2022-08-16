Nunes gets into all the hand luggage filled with pubs and car parks.

MUCH BETTER

Wilfried Zaha and Luis Diaz both scored amazing goals at Anfield on Monday night, but that wasn’t all for fans of the aesthetic. What Darwin Nunez’s headbutt was – and let’s put aside notions of the moral unacceptability of senseless super-violence – executed perfectly. A graceful spin followed by an unambiguous focus right on Joachim Andersen’s horrified face, a crisp, clear connection registers a perfect score of 11 on our patented Yosser Hughes-o-meter. This performance would also have been highly rated at the Highland Games when you think about it, considering Andersen crashed to the floor at 12 o’clock like a perfectly tossed caber.

Will this carry-on, filled with pubs and car parks, be embraced by the more indifferent members of the new popular ‘No one likes to see it, but they do it’ movement, which recently coalesced around a drawn-out handshake between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, hype straight out of a quirky playground , is yet to be seen. We say it’s okay to enjoy Nunes Begbisque’s inclinations and consume the pantomime fun in the relaxed state of High Entertainment, but then the Five don’t have children, we don’t think about them or care. You see, there is no skin in the game. The same with the climate. We had wonderful weather. Turn that fan on full blast, okay?

Others will object. Some online banpots took the whole situation so seriously that they sent Andersen insults and death threats for doing nothing but playing Liverpool record signings like a violin. “Show some respect and stop being tough online,” the Palace defender retorted, cracking down on the jesters in the bedroom with equal ease. Fortunately, those at the club have responded to the collapse of their player with due dignity. Virgil van Dijk vowed to “always support” his teammate, with the caveat that “he knows it shouldn’t happen again and hopefully it won’t,” while Jurgen Klopp added that “he was provoked, but he shouldn’t do that.” behave. I’ll talk to him tomorrow.”

With Liverpool’s title bid off to an alarmingly slow start, with Manchester City and Arsenal already way ahead, the Five would pay good money to see Klopp hand out this particular piece of advice that is supposedly will be delivered through the media. quiet seething, the most volatile and potentially explosive of all seethings. But as long as things stand, Nunes will be hidden from prying eyes to work on building up his strength, missing home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle and next Monday’s crisis baton derby at Manchester United. This fight remains to be watched despite the absence of Nunes; after all, no one likes to see big clubs battling at the bottom of the table, but etc.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You may not want to know as much about Jack Grealish as you want, but you will find out anyway because you can’t get him out of your head,” Megan Rapino and Ada Hegerberg sit down to chat. joke about everything related to Euro 2022, women’s football and fame in football.

FIVE LETTERS

“Is it me or have commentators become obsessed with spouting endless statistics in their comments? According to the statistics I just compiled, radio stations are the main culprits. Do we really need to know that this is only the third time that Manchester City have kicked off at 5:30 pm in over 25 degrees? I don’t think so.” – Dave Sage

“At the time of writing, I was transported back to the mid-1990s, when I think the last time my Blackburn Rovers team was just one position below Manchester United. Not quite such happy times in 2022, but I know which of the two is happier at the moment.” — John Miles

“It’s been two games and Erik ten Hag has already thrown the entire United team under a bus. I would like to respectfully remind the Glazers, if they don’t remember him from the reign of Louis van Gaal, that in Dutch it translates to “doe éen” if they want to quickly repaint their exit door.” – Jerry Rickard.

RECOMMENDED TO VIEW

Handshakes and innocent soccer players… this is David Squires’ latest cartoon.

Phew. Illustration: David Squires/The Guardian

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Chippenham Town defender Pablo Martinez recovers after losing consciousness during a National League Southern match against Chelmsford City. “He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation and also shocked with a defibrillator,” said Chippenham chairman Neil Blackmore. “Fortunately, he immediately returned. Although we don’t know exactly what happened and he has many more tests to go through, for a few seconds he actually died on the pitch.”