Nunavut relocated murder victim responds to Facebook ad for roommate

When 22-year-old Savannah Pikuyak said goodbye to her family over deer roast at their home in Nunavut last week, her mother didn’t know it would be the last time she would hold her daughter in her arms.

Sheba Pikuyak recalled how excited her daughter was when she left her hometown of Sanirajak, Nunavut, and embarked on a new adventure in the big city in the hopes of one day becoming a nurse.

Sheba said her daughter arrived in Ottawa on Thursday. A young Inuk woman has moved into a shared room she found on Facebook, not far from Algonquin College, where she has just started her health sciences preparatory program.

Sunday morning, just after 10 a.m., police answered an 911 call saying the woman had been seriously stabbed and that the man with the knife was still in the building at 34 Woodvale Green, a two-story building in the southwest Ottawa.

Arriving at the scene, the police found Savannah dead from her injuries. The CBC has learned that police suspect she has also been sexually assaulted.

Sheba said investigators told her that her daughter had been killed. She learned that a 33-year-old man named Nicholas Ebey was charged with second-degree murder. According to Sheba, the police told her that he called 911 and allegedly turned himself in to the police when they arrived at the scene.

According to sources, he was living as Savannah’s roommate when the attack took place.

Her mother said the family did not know him or hear his name until that fateful Sunday.

“Smart and bright”

Savannah was remembered by her mother as “smart and quick-witted”. Her mother recalled how the young woman learned to knit, crochet, bead and other crafts as a teenager. She was also an avid cook.

An active member of her community with a keen interest in Inuit culture, Savannah attended the Students on Ice program in Greenland and, according to her mother, attended Nunavut-Sivunixavut, a post-secondary education program specifically for Inuit youth in Ottawa.

Savannah Pikuyak must have been a good cook, according to her mother, Sheba Pikuyak. Savannah is pictured here with her older sister Geneva Pikuyak. (Presented by Sheba Pikuyak)

Her sarcastic daughter loved to make people laugh, even when they were so far apart.

On the morning of her death, Savannah wrote to her mother on Facebook, recalling a joke they once shared.

“We called her baby,” Sheba said. “So I asked her, ‘Baby, how’s your breakfast?’ And she was very sarcastic and said, “Not burned,” Sheba said, still laughing at the memory. “She had a great sense of humor.”

After a quick exchange of messages, Sheba said that she was busy preparing jars and preparing dinner for a family celebration. In just a few hours, the police will call her to inform her that her child is dead.

Nicholas Ebey, 33, allegedly called the police and turned himself in to the police when they arrived at the scene. (Facebook)

Found a room via facebook

The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 34 Woodvale Green is owned by a company with a number registered to Ibi’s brother Christopher Ibi, according to provincial property registries.

These records also show that the official closing date for the house purchase falls on August 31 this year. According to his LinkedIn profile, Christopher runs a local security company and other businesses in Ottawa.

Attempts to contact Christopher Tuesday at the head office of the security company were unsuccessful.

Savannah Pikuyak moved into a room in a house she found on Facebook and not far from Algonquin College. The accused in her death was her roommate. (Facebook)

A photo posted by other employees on social media shows Nicholas working for at least one of his brother’s companies.

And it was Nicholas who posted on Facebook for rooms to rent in Woodvale as recently as August 8 — before his brother officially bought the house — where he advertised a $750 room that would be available for monthly rentals from August 25.

Nicholas mentioned the house’s “close proximity to Algonquin College” as an argument in favor of the sale. On Tuesday, there was no answer to the number listed for potential tenants.

In a statement to the CBC, Algonquin College said it respects the Pikuyak family’s request for confidentiality and offers resources and counseling services to students and staff.

The college declined an interview request to discuss off-campus housing and any security concerns following the incident.

Sheba says her family is now struggling to cope with the terrible news.

“She was really exceptional,” she said of Savannah. “She had a heart of gold.”

The death of Savannah Pikuyak was the fifth murder of a woman and the tenth murder overall in Ottawa this year.